Custodial sentence for Lancashire Waste Criminal
John Leslie Allison sentenced to 3 years and 5 months (1261 days) in prison.
- Prolific Lancashire waste criminal financially benefitted from his crimes and has failed to pay back money owed.
- Waste Crime impacts communities, the environment and legitimate businesses.
Prolific Lancashire waste criminal, John Leslie Allison, 77 years of age, of Southfield Lane, Colne, Burnley, has been sent back to prison for 3 years and 5 months after failing to pay back money he made from his illegal waste activities.
In a case brought by the Environment Agency, Mr Allison was sentenced at Liverpool Magistrates Court on 7 September, after a warrant was issued for his arrest after he failed to appear in court in July 2023.
Mr. Allison had previously been given a jail term of 3 years immediate imprisonment on 23 July 2021 for undertaking illegal waste activities at two sites in Lancashire without a permit.
In January 2023, Preston Crown Court heard how Mr Allison had benefitted financially from his illegal waste activities calculated to be £840,814. He was ordered to pay £368,682.50, fixed by the total value of assets available to Mr Allison at that time.
A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said;
“This custodial sentence sends out a strong signal to others that we will continue to fight tirelessly to combat waste crime and bring those responsible to justice.
“Waste crime isn’t a faceless offence. It impacts communities, the environment, and legitimate businesses – together we can fight this illegal activity. Report suspected illegal activities to the Environment Agency on 0800 80 70 60 or call Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
Mr Allison will now spend at least 1 year and 11 months in prison.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/custodial-sentence-for-lancashire-waste-criminal
