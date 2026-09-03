Custody sergeant sacked over discriminatory language to detainee

A Nottinghamshire Police officer who told a detainee to “go home” and “get on a boat and go back to where you come from” has been dismissed at a misconduct hearing, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The custody sergeant made the remarks at Mansfield police station on 19 November last year as he escorted the detainee towards a prison van.

The man, who has British citizenship and is of Iranian descent, was due to be transferred to the town’s magistrates’ court.

It was alleged the officer made discriminatory comments as he moved him towards the vehicle having taken hold of his jacket.

At an accelerated misconduct hearing yesterday (2 Sept) a disciplinary panel found gross misconduct proven and dismissed the officer with immediate effect. He was found to have breached police professional standards relating to equality and diversity; authority respect and courtesy; and discreditable conduct.

He has also been placed on the barred list meaning he cannot work in policing again.

Nottinghamshire Police’s Chief Constable Steve Cooper chaired the disciplinary panel and granted the officer anonymity on medical grounds.

Nottinghamshire Police made a conduct referral to us on 27 November after concerns were raised by a colleague about the sergeant’s treatment of the detainee.

We decided to independently investigate the matter and, as part of our enquiries, reviewed CCTV footage from the custody suite.

It captured an interaction at the custody desk in which the detainee is heard to make disparaging comments about England as he delayed boarding the prison van.

CCTV shows the experienced officer walk around the desk before grabbing the man’s jacket, moving him towards the exit and saying “get back on a boat and go back to where you come from”.

As part of our investigation we also examined the sergeant’s training records, detainee custody records, and considered force and national policing policy.

IOPC Director of Engagement Emily Barry, said:

“The CCTV we viewed showed that the detainee was argumentative and rude. After completing documentation at the custody desk, he did not proceed towards the prison van as instructed. “Officers face challenging situations daily, but it is never appropriate to resort to racially discriminatory comments. As a police sergeant, he held a supervisory position and with that comes an elevated duty to exercise self-control and model appropriate behaviour. “His comments were unacceptable plus they were made in the presence of a number of other people who could be expected to look to a police sergeant to lead by example.”

The officer told the hearing he regretted his choice of words, that they were not racially motivated, and that he was responding to comments made by the man who was being rude and abusive.

He accepted that his response was 'inappropriate' and the impact this would have on the reputation of Nottinghamshire Police.