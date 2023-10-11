Crown Commercial Service
|Printable version
Customer newsletter for October
Every month our customer newsletter features the latest news, events and aggregation opportunities.
Welcome to our monthly newsletter.
Read the October issue of our customer newsletter.
If you don’t currently receive our monthly customer newsletter, you can sign up by completing this short form. Each month, we’ll send you our latest news stories and case studies, as well as information on upcoming aggregation opportunities, events, webinars and much more.
You will also find a full list of all the commercial agreements we offer, alongside details of how we can help you build policy considerations into your procurement, in our interactive digital brochure.
Customer newsletters
Original article link: https://www.crowncommercial.gov.uk/news/customer-newsletter-for-october
Latest News from
Crown Commercial Service
Our new ‘sustainable’ technology products and services agreement launched11/10/2023 11:10:00
Crown Commercial Service (CCS) has awarded a new end-to-end agreement for technology products and services - with a dedicated lot for procuring and managing IT in a more sustainable way.
Changes to our agreements in September09/10/2023 15:10:00
A brief summary of the CCS agreements that expired, extended, or were awarded in September 2023.
Crown Commercial Service announces a new Memorandum of Understanding with Cisco, offering a discounted baseline on products.09/10/2023 14:10:00
We are pleased to announce we have signed a 3-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with global technology provider, Cisco.
Crown Commercial Service provides over £700,000 of funding to help councils tackle climate change04/10/2023 09:20:00
Crown Commercial Service, in partnership with the Local Government Association, is investing in supporting councils to tackle climate change through the launch of a new sustainability programme.
Social value in construction – quick guide: the role of procurement18/09/2023 16:20:00
In this blog, Clare Chamberlain, Category Lead – Construction, discusses the importance of social value in your construction projects and gives top tips to how to ensure it’s not missed off the list.
Customers save over 39% on Adobe software24/08/2023 16:30:00
Are you interested in this live aggregation opportunity? In this case study we explore how customers saved over 39% on Adobe software by joining our aggregation and how you can benefit too.
Customers save over £3.5 million in recent mobile voice and data aggregation15/08/2023 13:10:00
In this case study, we show how 16 customers, including 9 local authorities and 5 NHS trusts, achieved significant savings on mobile voice and data services through aggregation.
How local authorities can harness the power of national procurement to meet local objectives – Procurement Essentials15/08/2023 11:20:00
Local authorities are at the forefront of regeneration and place-making, delivering projects which support a thriving local economy or address other priority needs of the locality.