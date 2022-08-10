Wednesday 10 Aug 2022 @ 09:05
Crown Commercial Service
Customer newsletters for August

Every month our customer newsletters feature the latest news, events and aggregation opportunities for the sectors you work in. 

Welcome to our monthly newsletters. You can read the latest news most relevant to the sector you work in by selecting the appropriate link below:

If you don’t currently receive our monthly customer newsletter, you can sign up by completing this short form. Each month, we’ll send you the newsletter most relevant to you, based on your organisation.

You will also find a full list of all the commercial agreements we offer, alongside details of how we can help you build policy considerations into your procurement, in our interactive digital brochure.

