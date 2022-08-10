Crown Commercial Service
Customer newsletters for August
Every month our customer newsletters feature the latest news, events and aggregation opportunities for the sectors you work in.
Welcome to our monthly newsletters. You can read the latest news most relevant to the sector you work in by selecting the appropriate link below:
- health
- local government
- central government and arm’s length bodies
- schools and academies
- universities and colleges
- devolved (Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland)
- charities
- housing associations
- police and emergency services
You will also find a full list of all the commercial agreements we offer, alongside details of how we can help you build policy considerations into your procurement, in our interactive digital brochure.
Original article link: https://www.crowncommercial.gov.uk/news/customer-newsletters-for-august-2
What is a Dynamic Purchasing System?08/08/2022 12:20:00
Procurement Essentials is a series of articles to help you overcome common hurdles, understand key concepts, and make your life as a buyer of everyday goods and services easier.
We are living in the age of the Playbook05/08/2022 10:25:00
Noreen Winhall discusses the impact of the latest government playbooks on UK public procurement.
National aggregation opportunity for distribution of the Household Support Fund and other funding initiatives04/08/2022 10:05:00
As our local authority customers know, significant challenges can occur when trying to disburse payments quickly and efficiently to people through government initiatives like the Household Support Fund.
Digital Outcomes/G-Cloud: an update for CCS customers and suppliers04/08/2022 09:05:00
Changes to launch dates for Digital Outcomes 6 and G-Cloud 13
Helping the public sector meet smart transport challenges02/08/2022 09:20:00
Find out how our smart transport solutions agreements are playing a vital role in helping deliver net zero across the transport sector.
Crown Commercial Service announces a new 1 year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Salesforce01/08/2022 14:33:00
CCS are pleased to announce that they have negotiated a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with CRM software provider, Salesforce.
We can help local authorities with their refugee resettlement needs01/08/2022 12:20:00
From payment solutions and voucher schemes to language services and accommodation, we can help local authorities provide efficient and effective resettlement programmes in their communities.
How CCS is enabling a greener supply chain29/07/2022 12:20:00
CCS is enabling a greener supply chain by supporting suppliers to meet new government regulations and publish their carbon reduction plans.