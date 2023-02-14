Crown Commercial Service
Customer newsletters for February
Every month our customer newsletters feature the latest news, events and aggregation opportunities for the sectors you work in.
Welcome to our monthly newsletters. You can read the latest news most relevant to the sector you work in by selecting the appropriate link below:
- health
- local government
- central government and arm’s length bodies
- schools and academies
- universities and colleges
- devolved (Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland)
- charities
- housing associations
- police and emergency services
If you don’t currently receive our monthly customer newsletter, you can sign up by completing this short form. Each month, we’ll send you the newsletter most relevant to you, based on your organisation.
You will also find a full list of all the commercial agreements we offer, alongside details of how we can help you build policy considerations into your procurement, in our interactive digital brochure.
Latest News from
Crown Commercial Service
Changes to our agreements in January07/02/2023 13:20:00
Welcome to our monthly framework update to help you with your procurement planning. We will publish it online each month and also share it in our newsletters and on our social media channels.
How to implement innovative virtual wards and remote patient monitoring technology07/02/2023 10:20:00
With the support of NHS England, our Spark Dynamic Purchasing System (DPS) has been enhanced to simplify the procurement of virtual wards and remote patient monitoring technology.
How to build sustainability into procurement: staying on track for carbon net zero – Procurement Essentials02/02/2023 10:10:00
Procurement Essentials is a new series of articles to help you overcome common hurdles, understand key concepts, and make your life as a buyer of everyday goods and services easier.
Our new offsite construction agreement has been awarded31/01/2023 16:10:00
CCS has awarded a new agreement for offsite construction, which aims to support the public sector to innovate, drive efficiency and continue to work towards their carbon net
Join our housing customer forum23/01/2023 09:15:00
You’re invited to join our new housing customer forum to share best practice. The first topic will be buying housing maintenance and repairs.
Drone technology for the blue light sector13/01/2023 09:10:00
This blog discusses the capability and benefits of drone technology for emergency services as more providers are turning to drones to deliver essential supplies and many other uses.
Crown Commercial Service announces a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with software provider, ServiceNow11/01/2023 10:15:00
We are pleased to announce we have signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ServiceNow, to support consistent innovation across government and the wider public sector
Changes to our agreements in December09/01/2023 14:10:00
Welcome to our monthly framework update to help you with your procurement planning. We will publish it online each month and also share it in our newsletters and on our social media channels.