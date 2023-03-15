Crown Commercial Service
|Printable version
Customer newsletters for March
Every month our customer newsletters feature the latest news, events and aggregation opportunities for the sectors you work in.
Welcome to our monthly newsletters. You can read the latest news most relevant to the sector you work in by selecting the appropriate link below:
- health
- local government
- central government and arm’s length bodies
- schools and academies
- universities and colleges
- devolved (Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland)
- charities
- housing associations
- police and emergency services
If you don’t currently receive our monthly customer newsletter, you can sign up by completing this short form. Each month, we’ll send you the newsletter most relevant to you, based on your organisation.
You will also find a full list of all the commercial agreements we offer, alongside details of how we can help you build policy considerations into your procurement, in our interactive digital brochure.
Original article link: https://www.crowncommercial.gov.uk/news/customer-newsletters-for-march-2
Latest News from
Crown Commercial Service
CCS launches new Supply of Energy 2 agreement15/03/2023 15:25:00
Crown Commercial Service (CCS) is pleased to announce the award of our new and improved energy agreement – Supply of Energy 2. This agreement will become the biggest energy contract ever awarded in the public sector, and is expected to supply up to £51 billion of electricity and gas – saving central government and wider public sector organisations over £2 billion.
How to reduce the environmental impact of logistics in the public sector13/03/2023 09:10:00
How can the public sector work with logistics service providers to support innovation and environmentally sustainable practices?
An introduction to technology product bundles06/03/2023 16:10:00
In this blog, we explore the new technology product bundles available on the Technology Online Purchasing Content agreement (TOPC) and how they can be purchased through our dynamic catalogue.
CCS and NHS England celebrate first year of construction partnership06/03/2023 09:15:00
We are pleased to announce that we have awarded over £700 million in the first year of our partnership with NHS England to help rebuild and reconfigure NHS England estates.
How to build resilience and strengthen the cyber security procurement process – Procurement Essentials02/03/2023 09:10:00
Procurement Essentials is a new series of articles to help you overcome common hurdles, understand key concepts, and make your life as a buyer of everyday goods and services easier.
Health and Social Care Network (HSCN) access services: expression of interest28/02/2023 14:20:00
Many NHS organisations will soon need to review their options to re-procure these services. Join our aggregated procurement.
Health and Social Care Network (HSCN) access services – Expression of Interest27/02/2023 12:10:00
Find out how we can support you with your transition from old to new technologies