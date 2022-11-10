Crown Commercial Service
|Printable version
Customer newsletters for November
Every month our customer newsletters feature the latest news, events and aggregation opportunities for the sectors you work in.
Welcome to our monthly newsletters. You can read the latest news most relevant to the sector you work in by selecting the appropriate link below:
- health
- local government
- central government and arm’s length bodies
- schools and academies
- universities and colleges
- devolved (Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland)
- charities
- housing associations
- police and emergency services
If you don’t currently receive our monthly customer newsletter, you can sign up by completing this short form. Each month, we’ll send you the newsletter most relevant to you, based on your organisation.
You will also find a full list of all the commercial agreements we offer, alongside details of how we can help you build policy considerations into your procurement, in our interactive digital brochure.
Original article link: https://www.crowncommercial.gov.uk/news/customer-newsletters-for-november-2
Latest News from
Crown Commercial Service
Join our aggregated contract by 2 December 2022, for support distributing cost of living funding07/11/2022 15:10:00
We are pleased to announce an aggregated call-off contract is now available for use by local authorities in England to support disbursing payments to citizens through government initiatives.
Chronic environmental impact, a simple preventative cure for the NHS07/11/2022 12:20:00
In this blog Jason Liggins explains how Crown Hosting can help the NHS save money and the environment.
Helping the public sector move to the cloud on their digital transformation journey04/11/2022 09:15:00
Are you looking to move to the cloud? Our category experts are here to help you start your journey.
Democratising data and analytics for the public sector01/11/2022 11:25:00
Use of data and analytics is fast accelerating. There is repeated recognition of the huge potential this offers the UK public sector to increase efficiencies and enhance citizen services.
Find solutions for student accommodation shortages with CCS31/10/2022 14:10:00
Are you struggling to find suitable local accommodation for your higher education students? Do you need to expand or refurbish your campus? We’re here to help.
What is the Assisted Service and how can it help you when it comes to buying public sector goods and services?28/10/2022 15:20:00
Procurement Essentials is a series of articles to help you overcome common hurdles, understand key concepts, and make your life as a buyer of everyday goods and services easier.
Decarbonising freight transport: how the logistics industry can use software to reduce carbon emissions27/10/2022 13:05:00
Reduce the carbon footprint of freight logistics using new and upcoming technologies.
The role of data and analytics in digital transformation – improving the lives of citizens and driving a new era of growth21/10/2022 14:20:00
During the pandemic, we witnessed first-hand the potential that data has to save lives and livelihoods, enabling governments, businesses, and local authorities to share information efficiently.