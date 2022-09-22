Crown Commercial Service
Customer newsletters for September
Every month our customer newsletters feature the latest news, events and aggregation opportunities for the sectors you work in.
Welcome to our monthly newsletters. You can read the latest news most relevant to the sector you work in by selecting the appropriate link below:
- health
- local government
- central government and arm’s length bodies
- schools and academies
- universities and colleges
- devolved (Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland)
- charities
- housing associations
- police and emergency services
If you don’t currently receive our monthly customer newsletter, you can sign up by completing this short form. Each month, we’ll send you the newsletter most relevant to you, based on your organisation.
You will also find a full list of all the commercial agreements we offer, alongside details of how we can help you build policy considerations into your procurement, in our interactive digital brochure.
Latest News from
Crown Commercial Service
Our new first of its kind agreement, specifically for big data and analytics services and software, goes live22/09/2022 10:20:00
CCS launches new agreement for big data and analytics services and software
Changes to our agreements in August21/09/2022 10:15:00
Welcome to our monthly framework update to help you with your procurement planning. We will publish it online each month and also share it in our newsletters and on our social media channels.
Tips for smoother travel during disruption07/09/2022 10:25:00
We want to make you aware of some of the challenges and pressures that the travel industry is facing and share our top tips to make your travel plans easier during this time.
Supply constraints in the fleet industry01/09/2022 09:05:00
Are you currently struggling with fleet supply constraints? Do you need support managing your fleet? Our experts can help.
Incorporating social value into debt recovery31/08/2022 14:05:00
We want to support the public sector by providing solutions for debt recovery which is why we have added mandatory requirements incorporating social value into our Debt Resolution Services framework.
New carbon monoxide legislation31/08/2022 10:05:00
From 1 October 2022, landlords will be required to provide a smoke alarm on every storey of their properties where there is a room used wholly or partly as living accommodation.
Customer newsletters for August10/08/2022 09:05:00
Every month our customer newsletters feature the latest news, events and aggregation opportunities for the sectors you work in.
What is a Dynamic Purchasing System?08/08/2022 12:20:00
Procurement Essentials is a series of articles to help you overcome common hurdles, understand key concepts, and make your life as a buyer of everyday goods and services easier.