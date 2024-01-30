Ofwat
|Printable version
Customer research lifts the lid on sewage stink in Camberley
Ofwat and CCW have today published the results of research into customers’ experience of how Thames Water handled an incident in Camberley in 2023, in which a foul smell from a sewage treatment works, which lasted for months, affected thousands of people in the local area. The research is part of a series in which Ofwat and CCW are listening to customers about their experiences when something goes wrong with their water provider.
Between February and March of 2023, raw sewage sludge was imported to Thames Water’s sewage treatment works in Camberley. The sewage remained untreated on site until September 2023 and led to a strong odour permeating the surrounding community. This odour was so strong that it caused various mental health impacts for residents and some reported physical problems.
Residents described how they struggled to go about their daily lives given the difficulty of avoiding an odour that permeated both indoors and outdoors. They also relayed that they did not feel reassured that Thames Water was taking the problem seriously and only eventually acted when under pressure from the local MP and councillors.
Research participants were also frustrated by the poor communication from Thames Water, with some reporting they only received one update from the company throughout the whole period. Once the situation was addressed, participants said they did not feel they received an adequate explanation or apology. Ofwat and CCW have told the company they need to put this right.
Lynn Parker, senior director for casework, enforcement and customers at Ofwat said:
“Camberley residents were subjected to a miserable experience last year when a persistent foul stench stopped them enjoying the summer in the way they would have wished. Thames Water’s handling of this incident and communication with customers was unacceptable. At the very least they deserve a proper explanation and apology and that should happen now.”
Mike Keil, CCW CEO said:
“People’s anger and frustration is palpable having endured months of disruption to their daily lives, while being left with the impression Thames Water had gone into hiding. Much of this upset could have been avoided had the company kept residents regularly and clearly informed of what was going on instead of leaving a communication ‘black hole’. All the people affected deserve an apology and reassurance that this will never happen again as a first step to repairing trust in the company.”
Notes to Editors
- The full research report can be found here: Customer experiences – Ofwat
- The discussion guide which accompanies the report for both the interviews and focus groups can be found here: Customer experiences – Ofwat
- For interviews please contact CCW – email grainne.roper@ccwater.org.uk or call 07747635143
Original article link: https://www.ofwat.gov.uk/customer-research-lifts-the-lid-on-sewage-stink-in-camberley/
Latest News from
Ofwat
Ofwat sets out new rules to protect vulnerable customers14/12/2023 15:25:00
Ofwat has today (Thursday 14 December 2023) set out clear minimum standards for water companies to ensure that those customers who need extra help are provided with the level of service they require.
Ofwat launches investigation into South East Water's supply resilience17/11/2023 10:25:00
Ofwat has opened an enforcement case into South East Water to investigate whether it has failed to develop and maintain an efficient water supply system.
Ofwat confirms majority of companies will return money to customers15/11/2023 10:25:00
Ofwat yesterday confirmed the financial penalties and payments for all water companies for the 2022-23 year, with the majority of companies having to return money to customers.
Ofwat sets out details on crack down on exec pay08/11/2023 16:20:00
Ofwat has published its assessment of how performance related pay awarded to water company executives during 2022-23 was aligned to delivery for customers and the environment, and overall company performance. The report looks at the 16 largest companies in England and Wales and is the latest step taken by the regulator in its crack down on inappropriate pay outs in the sector.
Ofwat welcomes £4.6bn of investment to the water sector26/10/2023 12:15:00
The water sector has attracted £4.6bn in additional money from shareholders since 2020, helping to improve the financial resilience of water companies and help fund increased investment for the 2024 price review, according to Ofwat.
Ofwat calls on water companies to prove to customers they can deliver on their promises to clean up Britain's rivers and seas19/10/2023 16:10:00
Ofwat is calling on water companies to use the next 12 months to prove to customers that they can deliver better service and improve the environment. The latest Water Company Performance Report showed that after three years of the 2020-25 period, 13 out of the 17 water and wastewater companies had not spent their forecast enhancement allowance
Water companies must deliver a step change in performance and investment03/10/2023 13:15:00
Companies yesterday submited their plans for the next price review period from 2025-2030 to Ofwat.
Water companies to return £114m to customers for under-performance27/09/2023 12:05:00
Under-performance by the majority of water and wastewater companies in England and Wales, will mean companies have to return £114m to customers next year.
Ofwat’s Innovation Fund seeks bold and ambitious entries to Water Breakthrough Challenge 405/09/2023 12:15:00
5 September 2023 (London) – Ofwat, the economic regulator for the water sector in England and Wales, is calling on water companies with bold and innovative projects to solve some of the water sector’s biggest challenges to apply to win the fourth Water Breakthrough Challenge.