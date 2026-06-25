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Customer service standards among energy suppliers are improving, says Citizens Advice
Over half of energy consumers are supplied by companies scoring more than 3 out of 5 stars for their customer service
Suppliers are assessed on accuracy of billing, reliability of smart meters and availability of customer contact channels
Ofgem's planned reform of the supplier rulebook must aim to drive higher standards in key areas like billing and customer service
There has been a small improvement in energy supplier customer service according to Citizens Advice - the official watchdog for energy consumers.
The charity’s latest Star Rating, which compares suppliers on a number of different categories and ranks their customer service, found the median customer service score between January and March 2026 was 3.26, up from 3.17 from the previous quarter. Fewer suppliers were rated at the bottom of the table (scoring 2 or below) than last time.
100Green took the top spot with a star rating of 4.33, while TruEnergy came bottom of the table with a rating of just 1.38. A handful of other poor performers languished around the 2.5 mark.
The top three suppliers - 100Green, Outfox Energy (4.25), and E.ON Next (3.71) had a strong performance in areas like billing and making sure customers had a fully working smart meter.
E.on, Octopus, and Ovo were the best performers amongst the ‘Big Six’ suppliers*. However, three of the Big Six have a below average rating, with British Gas performing the worst (2.61).
You can view the full table listing energy suppliers via this webpage.
To maintain these improvements Ofgem must put high standards in billing, metering and customer service at the heart of its planned reforms to the supplier rulebook.
Rating Energy Supplier Performance
The Star Rating is designed to help consumers compare suppliers and make better switching decisions. It also encourages energy firms to improve their customer service, meaning that fewer people are stuck on hold or subject to billing errors.
Suppliers’ performance is rated on whether customers receive accurate bills regularly, have working smart meters and receive effective and timely customer service. Call wait times and complaints made by consumers to organisations like Citizens Advice, the Extra Help Unit and the Energy Ombudsman are also measured to give consumers a holistic and objective view of energy suppliers.
As is standard across the industry, Citizens Advice uses data reported to the charity by suppliers to help measure some areas of performance. Suppliers are legally required to provide accurate data under the charity’s statutory information request powers.
The methodology used has been developed in consultation with stakeholders and industry, with collaboration and feedback from energy suppliers.
*The Big Six energy suppliers are: Octopus, British Gas, EDF, E.ON, Ovo, Scottish Power.
Gillian Cooper, Director of Energy at Citizens Advice, said:
“It’s encouraging to see continued signs of improvement, but there are still suppliers who need to raise the bar when it comes to their customer service. Record numbers of people are already seeking help with energy debt, and with prices set to rise this July, millions are worried about keeping up with their bills.
“Consumers need confidence that their bills are accurate and that energy suppliers will respond to calls and emails quickly. Underperforming suppliers must step up their efforts and avoid causing people further stress through poor service.”
Notes to editors:
If you are concerned about paying your energy bills speak to your supplier or contact Citizens Advice for support. Energy bill debt is classed as a priority debt, so it's important to get advice on how to manage debt from a charity or organisation like Citizens Advice as soon as you can.
Citizens Advice Star Rating (October - December 2025) compares energy suppliers' customer service in England, Wales and Scotland by looking at information from a number of sources including the Citizens Advice consumer service, the Citizens Advice Scotland Extra Help Unit, Advice Direct Scotland, the Energy Ombudsman, Energy UK and from suppliers directly. Not all categories are weighted equally. Further information on the methodology can be found here.
Citizens Advice launched the Star Rating in December 2016. Previous methodology changes occurred in Q3 2017, Q4 2020 and Q3 2023. From Q4 2025 the methodology includes billing accuracy and smart meter operation scores, covers more contact channels and uses adjusted thresholds for rating suppliers. The methodology, including all changes, was developed in consultation with suppliers and other stakeholders.
Citizens Advice is the people’s champion - supporting people across England, Wales and the Channel Islands through: the national charity Citizens Advice; the network of independent local Citizens Advice charities; and the Citizens Advice consumer service.
Our network of charities offers impartial advice online, over the phone, and in person, for free.
Citizens Advice helped 2.71 million people face to face, over the phone, by email and webchat in 2024-25. And we had 44 million visits to our website. For full service statistics see our monthly publication Advice trends.
Citizens Advice service staff are supported by more than 19,500 trained volunteers, working at over 1,900 locations across England, Wales and the Channel Islands.
Citizens Advice is the statutory consumer advocate for energy and postal markets. We provide supplier performance information to consumers and policy analysis to decision makers.
Citizens Advice consumer service can help with consumer issues like broken or faulty goods, or problems with energy, heat networks or post. You can get advice from the Citizens Advice consumer service on 0808 223 1133 or 0808 223 1144 for Welsh language speakers.
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