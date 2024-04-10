Ofwat
|Printable version
Customer trust and satisfaction in water companies falling in latest Ofwat and CCW research
Customer research published today by Ofwat and consumer watchdog CCW reveals that the vast majority of people do not trust water companies to do what’s right for the environment.
Less than a quarter (23%) of respondents said they trust their water provider to do what is right for the environment down from 31% in 2021. Additionally, just 21% believe that their water provider acts in interests of the environment a decrease from 27% in the previous study.
Satisfaction with the quality of water services has dropped to 58% from 65% in 2021, while satisfaction with wastewater and drainage services has fallen to 49% from 56% in the initial study.
Our customer research reflects that water company performance on the environment is simply not good enough. We have pushed companies to take urgent action to cut sewage discharges, and we are currently running our biggest ever investigation into six companies on sewage spills.
Ofwat has also gained new powers that it will use to drive improvements in water companies’ customer service performance, including taking enforcement action which could result in significant fines.
The findings also underscore the importance of the need for a transformative change in the water sector, so that it delivers better outcomes for customers and the environment. This is why Ofwat is focused on transforming the sectors performance.
Ofwat is currently considering around £100bn of expenditure for the next price control and will be looking to ensure it delivers a step change in environmental performance that represents value for money for consumers.
Lynn Parker, Senior Director for Casework, Enforcement, and Customers at Ofwat said:
”This study underscores a concerning trend of declining satisfaction and eroding trust among customers of water companies, especially when it comes to their environmental performance. This breakdown in public confidence is of the companies own making, reflecting their own short falls in performance.
“However, we are now beginning to see the water industry respond in a meaningful way to the challenges we and the government have set. The water companies have produced plans that will provide an additional £100 billions of expenditure to reduce pollution, improve biodiversity, and deliver better customer service. We are currently examining these plans to make sure they maximise the environmental benefits and deliver value for money for customers.”
Jenny Suggate, Director of Policy, Research & Campaigns at CCW said:
“Customers’ diminishing trust in water companies is not going to be reversed until people begin to see and feel a marked improvement in both the service they receive and the state of the environment. There is a growing perception that the water industry cares more about profit than the service it provides. One way more companies could help change that view is by using some of their own money to bolster support for those struggling with their water bills.”
“The rise in people contacting their water company with concerns over their bill underlines why the industry must not turn its back on the commitment it made five years ago to end water poverty by 2030.”
The consumer watchdog will also be reviewing water companies’ vulnerability strategies to ensure customers can get the help and support they need.
Notes to editors
- This research was conducted 4 – 18 December 2023. Savanta surveyed 2,399 adults 18+ via an online survey.
- 2,095 respondents were based in England and 304 were based in Wales. The sample was weighted to be nationally representative of adults in England and Wales by gender, age (including gender and age interlocked), region, ethnicity and SEG.
- This report draws comparisons to wave one of the Customer Spotlight research conducted 23 November – 14 December 2021.
Original article link: https://www.ofwat.gov.uk/customer-trust-and-satisfaction-in-water-companies-falling-in-latest-ofwat-and-ccw-research/
Latest News from
Ofwat
Yorkshire Water failed customers in Goole – Ofwat and CCW research findings04/04/2024 10:15:00
Ofwat and CCW have yesterday told Yorkshire Water they must provide better customer service, after failing to provide adequate support to residents whose water supply was seriously affected over the course of a fortnight at the end of October 2023.
Ofwat statement on Thames Water's announcement28/03/2024 13:20:00
Ofwat statement on Thames Water's announcement.
Welsh Water to pay £40 million following Ofwat investigation15/03/2024 10:20:00
Following an investigation by Ofwat, which found Welsh Water misled customers and regulators on its performance on leakage and per capita consumption (PCC) data, the company will have to pay £40m to benefit its customers.
Lightning technique used to eliminate 'forever chemicals' wins award in Ofwat innovation prize20/02/2024 10:15:00
Technologies that use “lightning in a jar” and a chemical process with only water and oxygen as byproducts are being developed as potential alternatives to chlorine in disinfecting drinking water, have been awarded a share of £4.5 million by water economic regulator Ofwat in its first ever Water Discovery Challenge.
Water companies face fines for poor customer service12/02/2024 15:15:15
From today (12 February 2024) Ofwat has new powers to act against any water company that provides poor customer service in breach of a new licence condition, which could see the regulator impose fines of up to 10% of the company’s turnover.
Average bills press statement 2024/2502/02/2024 16:10:00
Ofwat’s full statement is as followed following the announcement from Water UK regarding new charges from water companies for 2024/25.
Customer research lifts the lid on sewage stink in Camberley30/01/2024 13:20:00
Ofwat and CCW have today published the results of research into customers’ experience of how Thames Water handled an incident in Camberley in 2023, in which a foul smell from a sewage treatment works, which lasted for months, affected thousands of people in the local area.
Ofwat sets out new rules to protect vulnerable customers14/12/2023 15:25:00
Ofwat has today (Thursday 14 December 2023) set out clear minimum standards for water companies to ensure that those customers who need extra help are provided with the level of service they require.