Customers and stakeholders have their say on Price Review draft decisions for English and Welsh water companies

Almost 700 people attended two virtual public meetings staged by Ofwat to get the views of customers and stakeholders on the draft decisions on business plans of the water companies in England and Wales for 2025 to 2030.

An independent chair oversaw panels featuring members of the Ofwat senior leadership team for the ‘Your water, your say’events on 23-24 July, which followed similar sessions staged by companies last year.

The views and contributions from attendees at the latest Ofwat sessions will be considered as part of the seven week consultation on the PR24 price review draft determinations, which closes on 28 August.

Some of the key topics raised during the events included: the roll out of smart meters for customers; sewage pollution; the replacement programme for water mains; bonuses for company executives; performance targets and penalties for companies and the ways in which bills are structured.

Questions were also put forward on the challenges posed by population growth, climate change and ageing infrastructure upon water services. In addition queries were fielded on the net zero challenge and funding for the transfer of supplies from Wales to England.

Chris Walters, Senior Director for PR24 at Ofwat said:

“It is important we hear directly from customers and stakeholders as well as us taking every opportunity to explain the price review proposals at what is a key time for the water sector. “We are grateful to all of those who were able to attend. We heard a range of views and took a variety of questions important to people in England and Wales – they will all be considered in the coming months as we move towards the final determinations on the individual company business plans. “The contributions made through this meeting, and the wider consultation period, will shape bills and the investment programme for the water companies as they strive to deliver the best service possible now and in the future.”

Anyone wishing to make a consultation submission can do so until 12 noon on 28 August 2024, via the dedicated PR24 draft determinations consultation page.

The PR24 final determinations are then due to be published on 19 December 2024.