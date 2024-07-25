Ofwat
|Printable version
Customers and stakeholders have their say on Price Review draft decisions for English and Welsh water companies
Almost 700 people attended two virtual public meetings staged by Ofwat to get the views of customers and stakeholders on the draft decisions on business plans of the water companies in England and Wales for 2025 to 2030.
An independent chair oversaw panels featuring members of the Ofwat senior leadership team for the ‘Your water, your say’events on 23-24 July, which followed similar sessions staged by companies last year.
The views and contributions from attendees at the latest Ofwat sessions will be considered as part of the seven week consultation on the PR24 price review draft determinations, which closes on 28 August.
Some of the key topics raised during the events included: the roll out of smart meters for customers; sewage pollution; the replacement programme for water mains; bonuses for company executives; performance targets and penalties for companies and the ways in which bills are structured.
Questions were also put forward on the challenges posed by population growth, climate change and ageing infrastructure upon water services. In addition queries were fielded on the net zero challenge and funding for the transfer of supplies from Wales to England.
Chris Walters, Senior Director for PR24 at Ofwat said:
“It is important we hear directly from customers and stakeholders as well as us taking every opportunity to explain the price review proposals at what is a key time for the water sector.
“We are grateful to all of those who were able to attend. We heard a range of views and took a variety of questions important to people in England and Wales – they will all be considered in the coming months as we move towards the final determinations on the individual company business plans.
“The contributions made through this meeting, and the wider consultation period, will shape bills and the investment programme for the water companies as they strive to deliver the best service possible now and in the future.”
Anyone wishing to make a consultation submission can do so until 12 noon on 28 August 2024, via the dedicated PR24 draft determinations consultation page.
The PR24 final determinations are then due to be published on 19 December 2024.
Original article link: https://www.ofwat.gov.uk/customers-and-stakeholders-have-their-say-on-price-review-draft-decisions-for-english-and-welsh-water-companies/
Latest News from
Ofwat
Ofwat's reaction to the Government's plan for a Water (Special Measures) Bill in the King's Speech (July 2024)19/07/2024 12:15:00
David Black, Ofwat CEO responded to the Government's plan for a Water (Special Measures) Bill in the King's Speech (July 2024)
Ofwat announces enforcement cases against four more companies in wastewater treatment investigation16/07/2024 13:15:00
Ofwat has today announced that it is opening enforcement cases into four more water and wastewater companies as part of its ongoing investigation into how companies manage their wastewater treatment works and networks.
Ofwat sets out record £88 billion upgrade to deliver cleaner rivers and seas, and better services for customers11/07/2024 13:20:00
Ofwat has today proposed allowing a spending package of £88bn by water companies
Transforming treated sludge into green electricity: Ofwat awards trailblazing innovations in latest Water Breakthrough Challenge16/05/2024 15:20:00
An innovative solution to reduce the environmental impact of managing sewage sludge by turning it into a source of hydrogen and low-carbon products is one of the winners of a £40 million competition from Ofwat, the water regulator.
Ofwat proposes Water Efficiency Fund to promote more sustainable water use15/05/2024 13:10:00
Ofwat yesterday published its second public consultation on a five-year £100m Water Efficiency Fund (WEF) to find ways to help people reduce their water usage and save money on their bill. The WEF is set to go live in 2025 and will operate alongside planned work by water companies in England and Wales to halve leakage and develop up to £14bn of water supply infrastructure projects in the coming decades.
Ofwat comments on customer payments for Thames Tideway Tunnel08/05/2024 15:20:00
Following the publication of a report in the Financial Times Thames Water customers will have paid £540mn for London’s ‘Super Sewer’ on 27 April 2024.
Customer trust and satisfaction in water companies falling in latest Ofwat and CCW research10/04/2024 14:10:00
Customer research published today by Ofwat and consumer watchdog CCW reveals that the vast majority of people do not trust water companies to do what’s right for the environment.
Yorkshire Water failed customers in Goole – Ofwat and CCW research findings04/04/2024 10:15:00
Ofwat and CCW have yesterday told Yorkshire Water they must provide better customer service, after failing to provide adequate support to residents whose water supply was seriously affected over the course of a fortnight at the end of October 2023.