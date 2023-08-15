Customers save over £3.5 million in recent mobile voice and data aggregation

In this case study, we show how 16 customers, including 9 local authorities and 5 NHS trusts, achieved significant savings on mobile voice and data services through aggregation.

Our latest mobile voice and data services aggregation helped customers achieve savings of over £3.5 million.

What is the mobile voice and data aggregation service?

The aggregation service combines the mobile voice and data requirements of multiple customers, taking much larger volumes to market. This helps us achieve savings that individual customers are unlikely to achieve on their own.

How do aggregations work in practice?

We provide each customer with a savings and cost analysis based on their individual requirements. It shows them the minimum guaranteed savings and the maximum amount they will pay. Suppliers compete on the overall volume, and bids must not exceed the prices set for each participating customer or the overall aggregated maximum price.

We draft all documentation, build the specification (which is shared and approved by customers) and run the further competition on behalf of customers. The competition identifies the supplier who is able to offer the best quality and price for the requirements. Each customer contracts with the successful supplier individually. We host initial introductory meetings between the supplier and each customer.

The results

The most recent mobile voice and data aggregation took place in April 2023:

9 local authorities saved £3 million or 75% on average

5 health customers saved £500,000 or 73% on average

a university and a non-departmental body saved £49,000 or 71% on average

Alicia Wydell, Senior Procurement Specialist at Kirklees Council said:

Kirklees procurement team is always striving to achieve value for money within every procurement they undertake, especially on essential year on year contracts. Joining the CCS aggregation for mobile voice and data has provided a 51% saving against the previous contract which under the current economic climate is essential. The aggregation attracted 16 buyers which increased the buying power, encouraging the suppliers to pass on savings because of the volume of the collective connections and data volume requirements. From the point of view of the process and instructions provided by CCS it is a seamless process. All the instructions are clear and concise and easy to follow as a procurement officer. The time saved, as it is led entirely by CCS, is also a huge saving on resources and this is valued in a very busy procurement team. I would highly recommend the aggregation process to other buyers.

Let us bring power to procurement

Our next mobile voice and data services Aggregation is now open. You have until Friday 13 October 2023 to submit your requirements, with a formal contract award set to take place in January 2024.

If you would like to take part, please complete our online form quoting ‘mobile voice and data aggregation’ in the comment box and a member of our team will be in touch.

If this timetable doesn’t work for you, we are also offering another aggregation with a closing date of Friday 15 March 2024.