Crown Commercial Service
|Printable version
Customers save over £3.5 million in recent mobile voice and data aggregation
In this case study, we show how 16 customers, including 9 local authorities and 5 NHS trusts, achieved significant savings on mobile voice and data services through aggregation.
Our latest mobile voice and data services aggregation helped customers achieve savings of over £3.5 million.
What is the mobile voice and data aggregation service?
The aggregation service combines the mobile voice and data requirements of multiple customers, taking much larger volumes to market. This helps us achieve savings that individual customers are unlikely to achieve on their own.
How do aggregations work in practice?
We provide each customer with a savings and cost analysis based on their individual requirements. It shows them the minimum guaranteed savings and the maximum amount they will pay. Suppliers compete on the overall volume, and bids must not exceed the prices set for each participating customer or the overall aggregated maximum price.
We draft all documentation, build the specification (which is shared and approved by customers) and run the further competition on behalf of customers. The competition identifies the supplier who is able to offer the best quality and price for the requirements. Each customer contracts with the successful supplier individually. We host initial introductory meetings between the supplier and each customer.
The results
The most recent mobile voice and data aggregation took place in April 2023:
- 9 local authorities saved £3 million or 75% on average
- 5 health customers saved £500,000 or 73% on average
- a university and a non-departmental body saved £49,000 or 71% on average
Alicia Wydell, Senior Procurement Specialist at Kirklees Council said:
Kirklees procurement team is always striving to achieve value for money within every procurement they undertake, especially on essential year on year contracts.
Joining the CCS aggregation for mobile voice and data has provided a 51% saving against the previous contract which under the current economic climate is essential. The aggregation attracted 16 buyers which increased the buying power, encouraging the suppliers to pass on savings because of the volume of the collective connections and data volume requirements.
From the point of view of the process and instructions provided by CCS it is a seamless process. All the instructions are clear and concise and easy to follow as a procurement officer. The time saved, as it is led entirely by CCS, is also a huge saving on resources and this is valued in a very busy procurement team. I would highly recommend the aggregation process to other buyers.
Let us bring power to procurement
Our next mobile voice and data services Aggregation is now open. You have until Friday 13 October 2023 to submit your requirements, with a formal contract award set to take place in January 2024.
If you would like to take part, please complete our online form quoting ‘mobile voice and data aggregation’ in the comment box and a member of our team will be in touch.
If this timetable doesn’t work for you, we are also offering another aggregation with a closing date of Friday 15 March 2024.
Original article link: https://www.crowncommercial.gov.uk/news/customers-save-over-3-5-million-in-recent-mobile-voice-and-data-aggregation
Latest News from
Crown Commercial Service
How local authorities can harness the power of national procurement to meet local objectives – Procurement Essentials15/08/2023 11:20:00
Local authorities are at the forefront of regeneration and place-making, delivering projects which support a thriving local economy or address other priority needs of the locality.
DWP Digital make savings on digital transformation with pay as you use model04/08/2023 12:20:00
Discover how DWP Digital achieved over £7 million in savings with HPE Greenlake's pay-as-you-use model, enabling flexible, efficient, and up-to-date digital transformation.
Emma Clancy announces her departure as CCW chief executive02/08/2023 16:25:00
CCW Chief Executive Emma Clancy will bid farewell to the water sector at the end of September to take up the position of CEO at Salix Finance.
School children and hospital patients set for higher quality food under new government plans02/08/2023 12:12:00
A new agreement for procuring food and drink has been announced by the Crown Commercial Service.
School children and hospital patients set for higher quality food under new government plans01/08/2023 16:12:00
A new agreement for procuring food and drink has been announced by the Crown Commercial Service.
Funding by Crown Commercial Service has helped NHS procurement teams identify millions in potential savings28/07/2023 10:25:00
A Crown Commercial Service-funded digital platform used by the NHS has identified millions of pounds of potential savings in its first year, the government has announced.
NHS platform a ‘major force for good’ after identifying millions of savings in its first year27/07/2023 10:07:00
Funding by the Crown Commercial Service has helped NHS procurement teams identify millions in potential savings.
How to achieve transparency in your procurement – Procurement Essentials25/07/2023 11:20:00
How to achieve transparency in your procurement – Procurement Essentials.
Crown Commercial Service announces the next iteration of a Memorandum of Understanding with IBM20/07/2023 12:20:00
Crown Commercial Service are pleased to announce we’ve signed a 3-year Memorandum of Understanding with IBM, to make it easier and more cost efficient for public sector organisations to use IBM cloud services and software