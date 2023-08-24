Customers save over 39% on Adobe software

Are you interested in this live aggregation opportunity? In this case study we explore how customers saved over 39% on Adobe software by joining our aggregation and how you can benefit too.

The requirement

Following the success of our previous Enterprise Term License Agreement (ETLA) with Adobe, which was co-termed to expire at the end of March 2023, we needed to provide a replacement solution for existing customers that would also be open to new customers.

The solution

We negotiated directly with Adobe to establish pricing of commonly purchased products such as Acrobat Pro, Acrobat Standard, and Creative Cloud. Adobe then made this pricing available to all their Platinum Partners for the CCS aggregation.

The aggregated procurement used lot 3 of our Technology Products and Associated Servicesagreement (RM6068). The most economically advantageous offer in the market was obtained by taking into consideration both price and non-price factors. The further competition was concluded with sealed bids.

The results

The pricing negotiated with Adobe is based on the aggregate demand across the 93 customers who took part in the aggregation. This amounted to £24.6 million in market value.

The new ETLA runs from 30 March 2023 to 30 March 2026 and offers savings on average of 39.9% compared to market pricing. This is equivalent to a saving of £9.8 million against market pricing for the customers who took part.

Let us bring power to your procurement

Even if you didn’t join the aggregation, you can still take advantage of the pricing we have negotiated with Adobe by joining the ETLA during its term. To register your interest or find out more, please complete our online form quoting ‘Adobe ETLA’ and one of our team will be in touch.

National aggregated further competitions are a fully managed service provided and funded by us. You can count on us to help you save time and resources. We will draft all the documents, build the specification and run the procurement for you. If you are interested in making savings by aggregating your requirements with other customers for commodity goods and services, we’d love to hear from you.

Explore all our upcoming aggregations.