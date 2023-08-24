Crown Commercial Service
|Printable version
Customers save over 39% on Adobe software
Are you interested in this live aggregation opportunity? In this case study we explore how customers saved over 39% on Adobe software by joining our aggregation and how you can benefit too.
The requirement
Following the success of our previous Enterprise Term License Agreement (ETLA) with Adobe, which was co-termed to expire at the end of March 2023, we needed to provide a replacement solution for existing customers that would also be open to new customers.
The solution
We negotiated directly with Adobe to establish pricing of commonly purchased products such as Acrobat Pro, Acrobat Standard, and Creative Cloud. Adobe then made this pricing available to all their Platinum Partners for the CCS aggregation.
The aggregated procurement used lot 3 of our Technology Products and Associated Servicesagreement (RM6068). The most economically advantageous offer in the market was obtained by taking into consideration both price and non-price factors. The further competition was concluded with sealed bids.
The results
The pricing negotiated with Adobe is based on the aggregate demand across the 93 customers who took part in the aggregation. This amounted to £24.6 million in market value.
The new ETLA runs from 30 March 2023 to 30 March 2026 and offers savings on average of 39.9% compared to market pricing. This is equivalent to a saving of £9.8 million against market pricing for the customers who took part.
Let us bring power to your procurement
Even if you didn’t join the aggregation, you can still take advantage of the pricing we have negotiated with Adobe by joining the ETLA during its term. To register your interest or find out more, please complete our online form quoting ‘Adobe ETLA’ and one of our team will be in touch.
National aggregated further competitions are a fully managed service provided and funded by us. You can count on us to help you save time and resources. We will draft all the documents, build the specification and run the procurement for you. If you are interested in making savings by aggregating your requirements with other customers for commodity goods and services, we’d love to hear from you.
Explore all our upcoming aggregations.
Original article link: https://www.crowncommercial.gov.uk/news/customers-save-over-39-on-adobe-software
Latest News from
Crown Commercial Service
Customers save over £3.5 million in recent mobile voice and data aggregation15/08/2023 13:10:00
In this case study, we show how 16 customers, including 9 local authorities and 5 NHS trusts, achieved significant savings on mobile voice and data services through aggregation.
How local authorities can harness the power of national procurement to meet local objectives – Procurement Essentials15/08/2023 11:20:00
Local authorities are at the forefront of regeneration and place-making, delivering projects which support a thriving local economy or address other priority needs of the locality.
DWP Digital make savings on digital transformation with pay as you use model04/08/2023 12:20:00
Discover how DWP Digital achieved over £7 million in savings with HPE Greenlake's pay-as-you-use model, enabling flexible, efficient, and up-to-date digital transformation.
Emma Clancy announces her departure as CCW chief executive02/08/2023 16:25:00
CCW Chief Executive Emma Clancy will bid farewell to the water sector at the end of September to take up the position of CEO at Salix Finance.
School children and hospital patients set for higher quality food under new government plans02/08/2023 12:12:00
A new agreement for procuring food and drink has been announced by the Crown Commercial Service.
School children and hospital patients set for higher quality food under new government plans01/08/2023 16:12:00
A new agreement for procuring food and drink has been announced by the Crown Commercial Service.
Funding by Crown Commercial Service has helped NHS procurement teams identify millions in potential savings28/07/2023 10:25:00
A Crown Commercial Service-funded digital platform used by the NHS has identified millions of pounds of potential savings in its first year, the government has announced.
NHS platform a ‘major force for good’ after identifying millions of savings in its first year27/07/2023 10:07:00
Funding by the Crown Commercial Service has helped NHS procurement teams identify millions in potential savings.