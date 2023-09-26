Customers set for rebate after water companies under-perform

Customers will have £114 million returned to them through their water bills next year after water companies failed to deliver on a series of service commitments.

The rebate is a result of many water companies failing to meet targets set by the regulator Ofwat to improve services for customers and protect the environment.

When these targets are not met, the regulator reduces the amount of money companies can collect from customers.

Responding to the assessment of water companies’ performance, Mike Keil, Senior Director at the Consumer Council for Water (CCW), said: