CCW
|Printable version
Customers set for rebate after water companies under-perform
Customers will have £114 million returned to them through their water bills next year after water companies failed to deliver on a series of service commitments.
The rebate is a result of many water companies failing to meet targets set by the regulator Ofwat to improve services for customers and protect the environment.
When these targets are not met, the regulator reduces the amount of money companies can collect from customers.
Responding to the assessment of water companies’ performance, Mike Keil, Senior Director at the Consumer Council for Water (CCW), said:
Customers are tired of not getting the service they deserve for the things they care about. It’s right and fair that people get their money back when they don’t receive the services they were promised by some water companies. People want assurance that their water bill is good value for money.
It’s good to see a few companies bucking the trend but others need to follow suit. With trust in water companies lower than it’s been for over a decade, it’s vital that companies not only improve their services but also support those customers who are struggling to afford their water bills.
Original article link: https://www.ccw.org.uk/news/customers-set-for-rebate-after-water-companies-under-perform/
Latest News from
CCW
CCW responds to OEP’s concerns over regulation of sewer overflows13/09/2023 12:25:00
CCW yesterday welcomed the update from the Office for Environmental Protection (OEP)relating to its investigation into regulation of combined sewer overflows (CSOs).
Hosepipe ban to be lifted across Cornwall and Upper Tamar22/08/2023 14:20:00
CCW is encouraging people across Cornwall and Upper Tamar to keep up the habit of using water wisely even after hosepipe restrictions are lifted next month.
Guaranteed Standards Scheme: Call to Evidence09/08/2023 14:25:00
This call for evidence is to ask water companies and other stakeholders about water company service standards, known as the Guaranteed Standards Scheme (GSS).
Blog: Hear from our partners about ‘Walking With Water’01/08/2023 12:20:00
As part of our ‘Walking With Water‘ initiative, we have teamed up with various project partners to help spread the word and get more people outdoors and appreciating the sources of our water supply.
Blog: Understanding and learning from customers’ experiences28/07/2023 13:10:00
We all probably take our water supply and sewage services for granted now and again, happy to just turn on the tap or flush the toilet when we need to without giving it too much thought.
Businesses make fewer complaints to water retailers but performance remains mixed28/07/2023 11:20:00
Written complaints made by business customers to water retailers have fallen to their lowest level since 2016/17 but performance remains mixed among the larger suppliers.
Blogs: Hear from our partners about ‘Walking With Water’27/07/2023 13:10:00
As part of our ‘Walking With Water‘ initiative, we have teamed up with various project partners to help spread the word and get more people outdoors and appreciating the sources of our water supply.
New guidance released to help the water sector put customers first19/07/2023 12:20:00
Building trust and putting customers first is the focus of new guidance published yesterday by the Consumer Council for Water (CCW), as part of wider efforts to transform the culture of the water industry.