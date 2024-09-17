Ofcom
Customers to get clearer broadband information
Consumers must be told in clear terms about the technology that underpins their broadband service when signing up to a new deal, under new Ofcom guidance for providers that came into force yesterday.
Full-fibre networks are currently being deployed at pace, meaning customers are increasingly able to choose from a range of different network technologies for their broadband service. However, the term ‘fibre’ has previously been applied inconsistently by the telecoms industry and often used to describe different types of networks, leading to confusion among customers.
As of yesterday, broadband providers will need to be clear and unambiguous about whether the network they use is a new ‘full-fibre’ network – with fibre all the way to a customer’s home – or a ‘part-fibre’, ‘copper’, or ‘cable’ network. Providers will no longer be able to use the term ‘fibre’ on its own.
This information must be given to consumers before they agree to purchase a broadband service, regardless of whether they sign up in person, over the phone or online.
Specifically, providers should:
- give a short description of the underlying network technology of each broadband product using one or two terms that are clear and unambiguous, such as ‘cable’, ‘copper’, ‘full-fibre’ or part-fibre’. These descriptions should be offered at point of sale on the website, and before the final purchase in contract information, and in the contract summary;
- not be use the term ‘fibre’ on its own to describe the underlying broadband technology. This would mean, for instance, that ‘full-fibre’ (or a similar term) is only used to describe networks which use fibre-optic cables all the way from the exchange to the home. Similarly, ‘part-fibre’ (or a similar term) would describe those services with a fibre-optic connection from the local exchange to the street cabinet and then usually a copper wire connecting the street cabinet to the customer’s home; and
- give a more thorough explanation of the underlying broadband technology – for example through a link – so that consumers can understand in more detail what it means for them. This information must be provided in an accessible form that is easy to understand.
Original article link: https://www.ofcom.org.uk/phones-and-broadband/bills-and-charges/customers-to-get-clearer-broadband-information/
Size doesn’t matter: Which mobile operator has the longest file download time?09/09/2024 13:15:00
File downloads take longer on O2 over 4G and 5G than on the other mobile networks, according to new Ofcom research published recently.
