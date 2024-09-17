Customers to get clearer broadband information

Consumers must be told in clear terms about the technology that underpins their broadband service when signing up to a new deal, under new Ofcom guidance for providers that came into force yesterday.

Full-fibre networks are currently being deployed at pace, meaning customers are increasingly able to choose from a range of different network technologies for their broadband service. However, the term ‘fibre’ has previously been applied inconsistently by the telecoms industry and often used to describe different types of networks, leading to confusion among customers.

As of yesterday, broadband providers will need to be clear and unambiguous about whether the network they use is a new ‘full-fibre’ network – with fibre all the way to a customer’s home – or a ‘part-fibre’, ‘copper’, or ‘cable’ network. Providers will no longer be able to use the term ‘fibre’ on its own.

This information must be given to consumers before they agree to purchase a broadband service, regardless of whether they sign up in person, over the phone or online.

Specifically, providers should: