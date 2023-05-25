Ofgem
|Printable version
Customers to pay less for energy bills from summer
Energy regulator Ofgem has today (Thursday 25 May 2023) announced its quarterly update to the energy price cap for the period 1 July – 30 September 2023.
From 1 July, the energy price cap will be set at an annual level of £2,074 for a dual fuel household paying by direct debit based on typical consumption, which reflects recent falls in wholesale energy prices.
The new price cap represents both a reduction in last quarter’s cap, and also a reduction in how much customers will pay on their bills. Since October 2022, consumers have been supported by the Government’s Energy Price Guarantee, which caps the typical bill at £2,500.
|April price cap
|July price cap
|Reduction
|Price cap level*
|£3,280
|£2,074
|£1,206
|
What customers pay*
(with Energy Price Guarantee)
|£2,500
|£2,074
|£426
*Figures are for typical domestic consumption paying by direct debit, and will vary based on actual household usage.
Today’s update means that, for the first time since the global gas crisis took hold more than 18 months ago, prices are falling for customers on default tariffs. The savings can now be passed on to customers more quickly, thanks to Ofgem now updating the price cap quarterly rather than every six months.
At its peak, the price cap reached £4,279 and, whilst today’s level is lower than last quarter, it is still above the levels it was before the energy crisis took hold, meaning many households could still struggle to pay bills.
While the price cap has dropped from its winter peak, it remains well above the pre-2021 average, and many people will still find such high bills difficult to pay. Earlier this year, Ofgem CEO Jonathan Brearley highlighted that many households continue to struggle to afford their energy bill – therefore more focus will be needed for government, the regulator and the industry to support the most vulnerable groups this winter.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.ofgem.gov.uk/publications/customers-pay-less-energy-bills-summer
Latest News from
Ofgem
Good Energy Limited and OVO Energy Limited to pay £4 million for overcharging customers18/05/2023 13:20:00
Energy customers who have been overcharged are to receive a combined total of £2.7 million from two suppliers – Good Energy Ltd and OVO Energy Ltd.
Three energy suppliers pay £8 million for customer compensation failures17/05/2023 15:05:00
Three GB domestic energy suppliers have paid a total of £8 million for delaying or failing to make statutory compensation payments owed to energy customers, with this money going to directly benefit consumers.
Energy suppliers sign up to new Code of Practice on involuntary prepayment installations19/04/2023 11:20:00
Yesterday, all British domestic energy suppliers have signed up to an updated Code of Practice and tougher Ofgem oversight of prepayment meters (PPMs) that are enforced under warrant installations or remotely switched without consent (all involuntary installations).
Driving Net Zero: how Ofgem is creating an energy network for the future23/03/2023 12:15:00
Blog posted by: Akshay Kaul, Interim Director of Infrastructure and Security of Supply, 22 March 2023.
Ofgem launches national evidence-call on prepayment meters13/03/2023 15:15:15
Ofgem and Citizens Advice are launching a national evidence-call to ask energy customers to share their experiences of moving to a prepayment meter (PPM).
Ofgem sets out proposals to transform local energy systems and create a new energy flexibility marketplace02/03/2023 16:15:00
Ofgem yesterday consulted on the next steps in establishing a more decentralised, decarbonised and dynamic energy system in Great Britain.
Ofgem statement on British Gas prepayment meter installations02/02/2023 14:25:00
An Ofgem spokesperson’s statement on British Gas prepayment meter installations
Jonathan Brearley's speech at the Institute for Government24/01/2023 12:15:00
Jonathan Brearley's speech at the Institute for Government
25,000 Utilita Energy customers to receive compensation after Ofgem uncovers Additional Support Credit failure14/12/2022 14:15:00
Utilita Energy (‘Utilita’) has agreed to pay out £830,000, after a robust assessment by regulator Ofgem suggested the supplier was not taking individual circumstances into consideration when deciding whether or not to provide additional support credits needed for customers topping up prepayment meters.