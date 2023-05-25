Customers to pay less for energy bills from summer

Energy regulator Ofgem has today (Thursday 25 May 2023) announced its quarterly update to the energy price cap for the period 1 July – 30 September 2023.

From 1 July, the energy price cap will be set at an annual level of £2,074 for a dual fuel household paying by direct debit based on typical consumption, which reflects recent falls in wholesale energy prices.

The new price cap represents both a reduction in last quarter’s cap, and also a reduction in how much customers will pay on their bills. Since October 2022, consumers have been supported by the Government’s Energy Price Guarantee, which caps the typical bill at £2,500.

April price cap July price cap Reduction Price cap level* £3,280 £2,074 £1,206 What customers pay* (with Energy Price Guarantee) £2,500 £2,074 £426



*Figures are for typical domestic consumption paying by direct debit, and will vary based on actual household usage.

Today’s update means that, for the first time since the global gas crisis took hold more than 18 months ago, prices are falling for customers on default tariffs. The savings can now be passed on to customers more quickly, thanks to Ofgem now updating the price cap quarterly rather than every six months.

At its peak, the price cap reached £4,279 and, whilst today’s level is lower than last quarter, it is still above the levels it was before the energy crisis took hold, meaning many households could still struggle to pay bills.

While the price cap has dropped from its winter peak, it remains well above the pre-2021 average, and many people will still find such high bills difficult to pay. Earlier this year, Ofgem CEO Jonathan Brearley highlighted that many households continue to struggle to afford their energy bill – therefore more focus will be needed for government, the regulator and the industry to support the most vulnerable groups this winter.

