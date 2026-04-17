Customers urged to check before they travel ahead of strike action next week

If strikes by RMT Tube drivers go ahead, there is expected to be some service on most London Underground lines - but significant disruption is expected with services varying across lines

Other TfL services including Elizabeth line, DLR, London Overground and Trams will be running normally however they are likely to be very busy

The vast majority of buses will be running normally throughout these strikes, but seven bus routes operated by Stagecoach will be affected by separate strike action between 05:00 on Friday 24 April and 05:00 on Saturday 25 April. Other buses will run as usual

TfL is advising customers to check services before they travel on the day by visiting tfl.gov.uk/strikes

Transport for London (TfL) is asking customers to check before they travel ahead of planned strike action on London Underground by RMT union Tube drivers. TfL is working hard to resolve the dispute, with dialogue with the union ongoing, and will operate as many services as possible should strikes go ahead. TfL is urging the union to call off their action and continue to work together on proposals to pilot a four-day week for train operators.

Strike action affecting the London Underground has been called between Tuesday 21 April and Friday 24 April. Should the strikes go ahead, there is expected to be some service on most lines, but with significant disruption. The level of service on each line will vary across the London Underground network. On these days, all other London Underground staff will be working, and other TfL services including Elizabeth line, DLR, London Overground and Trams will be running normally however they are likely to be very busy. The vast majority of buses will be running normally throughout these strikes, but seven routes operated by Stagecoach will be affected by a separate strike between 05:00 Friday 24 April and 05:00 Saturday 25 April. Other buses will run as usual.

This strike action, the first in a series of planned strikes between April and June, will begin at 12:00 on Tuesday 21 April, with a normal service expected until mid-morning. The action will finish at 12:00 on Friday 24 April and customers should expect disruption into the afternoon and early evening. Customers are advised to check their travel daily on TfL Go.

TfL put forward a proposal to its trade unions for a four-day working week for train operators in March 2025, which is similar to the working patterns offered by most other train operating companies. Since then, TfL has been engaging with the unions on how best to introduce the new working pattern including a pilot for train drivers on the Bakerloo line only. The changes to working patterns would be voluntary, with no reduction in contractual hours and those who wish to continue working a five-day week pattern would be able to do so. The changes would help TfL to improve reliability and enable a modern and efficient service while creating no additional cost.

Claire Mann, TfL's Chief Operating Officer, said:

'We have set out proposals to the RMT for a four-day working week. This allows us to offer train operators an additional day off, whilst at the same time bringing London Underground in line with the working patterns of other train operating companies, improving reliability and flexibility at no additional cost.

'The changes would be voluntary, there would be no reduction in contractual hours and those who wish to continue a five-day working week pattern would be able to do so. We urge the RMT to call off this action, which will disrupt Londoners, and continue to engage with us. If this strike action goes ahead customers should check before they travel as on some days during the strike, there will be significant disruption and the level of service we can provide will vary across lines.'

Other TfL services - including the Elizabeth line, London Overground, buses and London Trams - will be operating but are likely to be very busy. Customers who need to travel are advised to plan ahead using the TfL website or the free TfL Go app, and to consider walking and cycling where possible. If using public transport, customers should check their travel daily throughout the strike action and allow extra time to complete their journey.

Daily travel impact

Tuesday 21 April & Thursday 23 April:

Tube services will run normally in the morning, then reduce from mid‑morning onwards

There will be significant disruption from midday when strike action starts

Wednesday 22 April & Friday 24 April:

Strike action will continue until midday, with significant disruption expected

Services will begin to recover from midday, but disruption will continue into the evening

Services we expect to run

A reduced service will run across most lines but significant disruption is expected

No service expected on the Piccadilly and Circle lines. No service expected on the Metropolitan line between Baker Street and Aldgate. No service expected on the Central line between White City and Liverpool Street

Any services that do run will be less frequent, very busy, and you may not be able to board the first train

Alternative / other options

During these strikes, all other staff will work as planned and other TfL services including Elizabeth line, DLR, London Overground, Trams and most bus routes will be running normally however they are likely to be very busy. On Friday 24 April, a bus strike will impact a few routes in east London.

Customers should plan ahead and leave more time for their journeys. TfL also urges customers to check travel options on the day as actual service will vary across each line. Customers are advised to visit tfl.gov.uk/strikes for the latest information.