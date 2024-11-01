Customers urged to check before they travel as RMT and ASLEF union members plan strike action on the Tube in November

Strike action by RMT and ASLEF unions is planned across the London Underground network

TfL working to resolve the dispute with the unions and avoid disruption

If the strikes go ahead, little to no Tube service is expected Tuesday 5 to Friday 8 November, and on Tuesday 12 November

No Tube service expected on Thursday 7 November

Other TfL services, including the London Overground and DLR, are not on strike, but may be impacted by station closures

Transport for London (TfL) is urging customers to check before they travel ahead of planned strike action by RMT and ASLEF union members. TfL is working hard to resolve the dispute, with dialogue with the unions ongoing, and will operate as many services as possible, should strikes go ahead. TfL urges the unions to accept the offer and call off this action.

Most London Underground lines are not expected to run between 5 and 8 November, and on 12 November. Should the action go ahead, no Tube service is expected on Thursday 7 November. Customers are advised to visit tfl.gov.uk/strikes for the latest information.

Elizabeth line and London Overground services will be operating, but will be busier than normal and queuing systems may be in place. These services, as well as the DLR and London Trams, are expected to run as normal, but the closure of Tube stations may mean some services will be unable to stop at all stations or run to their normal destination. Buses will run as normal, but are expected to be busier than usual.

Claire Mann, TfL's Chief Operating Officer, said: "We are disappointed that the RMT and ASLEF unions have announced strike action, following our recent discussions over pay, terms and conditions. We are continuing to talk with all trade unions to discuss the issues and seek a resolution. Our offer is fair for our people and affordable for London.

"We urge the trade unions to call off this action, accept our offer, and avoid disruption to London. If it goes ahead customers should check before they travel as on some days during the strike there will be little to no service."

TfL is working hard to try to resolve the disputes with the RMT and ASLEF unions. This action on London Underground comes following a revised offer with an average uplift of 4.6 per cent, which rewards staff for their hard work and benefits the lowest-paid staff the most. TfL has also proposed additional improvements, including increased paternity leave.

Travel advice for November

The planned strike action will affect London Underground services on the following days:

Sunday 3 November: Services will finish earlier than normal. Customers are advised to complete journeys by 17:00. There will be no service after 19:00.

Monday 4 November: Services will run as normal but customers are advised to check before they travel.

Tuesday 5 November and Wednesday 6 November: Severe disruption is expected with most lines not running on London Underground. Any services that do operate are likely to start later and finish earlier than normal.

Thursday 7 November: No London Underground services expected to operate.

Friday 8 November: Severe disruption is expected with most lines not running on London Underground. Any services that do operate are likely to start later and finish earlier than normal.

Saturday 9 November: London Underground services are expected to start later than normal.

Tuesday 12 November: Severe disruption is expected with most lines not running on London Underground. Any services that do operate are likely to start later and finish earlier than normal.

As customers seek alternative routes to travelling on London Underground, other transport services, and roads, will be extremely busy and subject to delay. Customers who need to travel are advised to plan ahead, and to consider walking and cycling where possible. If using public transport, customers should check before they travel, and allow extra time to complete their journey.