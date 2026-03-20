Cuts to climate and nature funding 'bitterly disappointing', says WWF

Gavin Crowden, director of advocacy at WWF, responded to the UK Government announcement on Overseas Development Aid

"It’s deeply concerning to see international climate funding slashed at such a key moment. Failing to recommit a third of the remaining climate finance to investing in nature abroad - such as tropical forests and oceans - is bitterly disappointing. The government’s own assessment found that ‘global ecosystem degradation and collapse threaten UK national security and prosperity’, which makes the lack of action on this truly astonishing."