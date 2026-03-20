WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
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Cuts to climate and nature funding 'bitterly disappointing', says WWF
Gavin Crowden, director of advocacy at WWF, responded to the UK Government announcement on Overseas Development Aid
"It’s deeply concerning to see international climate funding slashed at such a key moment. Failing to recommit a third of the remaining climate finance to investing in nature abroad - such as tropical forests and oceans - is bitterly disappointing. The government’s own assessment found that ‘global ecosystem degradation and collapse threaten UK national security and prosperity’, which makes the lack of action on this truly astonishing."
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WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
UK Space Agency: How we protected the UK and space in February 202620/03/2026 13:15:00
This report was issued in March 2026 and covers the time period 1 February 2026 to 28 February 2026 inclusive.
LGA - NPPF Consultation - local government must remain at the heart of planning and delivery20/03/2026 10:05:00
Cllr Tom Hunt, Chair of the LGA’s Inclusive Growth Committee, said: “These proposals represent a huge shake up to planning policy and we recognise the Government’s pledge to deliver more homes, better integrated with infrastructure and connected to jobs and amenities. However, to succeed, local government and its views must remain at the heart of planning and delivery.
Youth unemployment soars to 11 year high, highlighting the need for continued support measures, says the CIPD20/03/2026 09:05:00
James Cockett, senior labour market economist for the CIPD, the professional body for HR and people development, responded to yesterday’s ONS labour market figures
CBI responds to announcement of new investment to back the North’s industrial strengths19/03/2026 16:05:00
CBI yesterday responded to announcement of new investment to back the North’s industrial strengths.
Urgent support welcome but more will be needed to stave off ‘Trumpflation’ - says TUC18/03/2026 12:15:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak recently (16 March 2026) responded to the Prime Minister’s press conference.
Violence at work isn’t “part of the job”17/03/2026 16:05:00
Too many workers face threats, abuse or violence just for doing their job. Whether it’s verbal abuse, intimidation, harassment or physical attacks – no one should have to accept violence at work.
Urgent support welcome but more will be needed to stave off ‘Trumpflation’ - says TUC17/03/2026 12:15:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday responded to the Prime Minister’s press conference.
Companies House: Update on Companies House WebFiling security issue16/03/2026 16:05:00
Statement from Andy King, Chief Executive of Companies House, on the WebFiling security issue.
TUC 2026 Cultural Manifesto for North East, Yorkshire and Humber Launched16/03/2026 12:15:00
TUC North East, Yorkshire & the Humber launches its 2026 Cultural Manifesto