British businesses will see lower trading costs, less paperwork, and renewed access to European markets as the government introduces the ‘Cutting Costs’ (European Partnership) Bill to Parliament today

‘Cutting Costs’ Bill to be introduced in Parliament today to put landmark UK-EU food & drink and emissions agreements into UK law.

Legislation will save industry millions by cutting red tape, lifting bans on iconic British exports, and exempting £6.5 billion of British exports from EU carbon taxes.

Britain has secured legally binding decision-shaping rights, ending years of British businesses following EU rules without a say just to trade with our largest market.

British businesses will see lower trading costs, less paperwork, and renewed access to European markets as the government introduces the ‘Cutting Costs’ (European Partnership) Bill to Parliament today (Thursday 26 November).

Europe is the UK’s largest trading partner, buying 58% of British food and drink exports. The Bill will enable the implementation of two major UK-EU agreements: the Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) agreement and the Emissions Trading System (ETS) linking agreement.

Together, they allow us to create the world’s largest linked carbon market, boost UK agricultural exports to the EU by 16%, remove costly trade barriers, and make doing business with Europe cheaper and easier.

By establishing a UK-EU Common SPS Area where both sides agree to maintain the same food safety standards, the Bill strips away costly paperwork for both imports and exports—helping ease upward pressure on food prices.

Combined with the new Youth Experience Scheme for 18- to 31-year-olds, the UK-EU Summit agreements are projected to grow the economy by up to £17 billion a year by 2040 (0.5% of GDP).

Minister for European Relations, Hamish Falconer, said:

For years, British businesses have been forced to follow EU rules without any say, while paying millions in red tape. Today’s Cutting Costs Bill allows us to implement two major trade agreements: our food & drink trade deal and our emissions trading scheme linking agreement. It allows us to eliminate paperwork for our food and drink traders, protect billions of pounds worth of British exports from carbon taxes, and make doing business with our largest trading partner cheaper and easier.

Once passed, the legislation will allow the government to remove costly administrative barriers to trade between Great Britain, the European Union and Northern Ireland. This includes:

Ending the requirement for Export Health Certificates costing up to £200 each and eliminating ‘Not for EU’ retail labels on the vast majority of products.

Reopening European markets to iconic British produce such as fresh sausages, British burgers, Scottish seed potatoes and Welsh mussels, while saving exporters up to £1,200 per load on British cheese and up to £1,400 per shipment of British salmon.

Exempting approximately £6.5 billion of British exports, including steel and aluminium, from the EU’s Carbon Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), while keeping UK industrial energy costs lower over time.

Replacing single-use Animal Health Certificates with multi-use pet passports for travel between Great Britain and the EU.

Leading retailers, manufacturers, and business groups have backed the Summit agreements. This includes Tesco, M&S, Morrisons, Asda, Lidl, Co-op, the CBI, Made UK, UK Steel, Energy UK, the British Chambers of Commerce, the Federation of Small Businesses, and the Food and Drink Federation.

The UK has agreed to align with EU rules in targeted food and carbon sectors, standards most British exporters already meet. The Summit agreement ensures Britain is consulted early on new rules within scope, with UK experts in the room for meetings on their implementation, while the Bill will establish formal parliamentary scrutiny over new and updated rules.

The UK Government has worked closely with the devolved governments to design the legislation and will continue to engage them closely on implementation.