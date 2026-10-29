Cutting electric vehicle charging costs

The government will cut prices at local, lower-powered electric vehicle chargers across Britain, saving drivers who rely on them around £150 a year.

Budget 2026 will build fiscal stability, give breathing space on the cost of living and the cost of doing business, and offer fresh hope for the future.

Giving breathing space

The electric vehicle (EV) transition is accelerating – sales are up 36% on last year and over 190,000 drivers have saved thousands making the switch in the last year alone thanks to government funding. While more drivers than ever are going electric, the government knows that higher public charging costs risk slamming the brakes on that progress.

At Budget 2025, the government announced an independent review into the cost of charging EVs on the public network, where prices have risen in recent years.

Yesterday, the government cut prices at local, lower-powered public chargers to give electric vehicle drivers who rely on them some breathing space - saving them around £150 per year on average.

From spring 2027, the government will provide £100 million over two years to cut charging costs for motorists using lower-powered public charge points near their homes. It will cover chargers typically found on residential streets, where drivers can leave their vehicles to charge for several hours or overnight. These make up around a third of the current charging network.

And we’re laying the groundwork for a better system in the future too, as the government will also be taking forward the recommendation from the review to launch a “tariff porting” taskforce led by industry experts to explore allowing drivers to use their cheaper domestic energy tariff at certain public chargers. The Department for Transport will set out more details in due course.

The government is committed to the electric vehicle transition, which is key to meeting our net zero goals. It is driving growth and productivity, offering drivers savings of up to £1,750 per year compared to petrol/diesel, and delivering cleaner, quieter towns and cities across the UK. Volatile fuel costs show why we must move away from fossil fuels to cleaner, homegrown energy.

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