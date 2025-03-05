Cutting-Edge Research on AI Security bolstered with new Challenge Fund to ramp up public trust and adoption

AI security research and protecting critical systems will be the focus of the first grant fund created under the AI Security Institute.

AI security research and protecting critical systems will be the focus of the first grant fund created under the AI Security Institute

Researchers worldwide can access grants up to £200,000 for innovative research to harden critical industries, prevent AI misuse, and ensure oversight and control of these highly capable systems

New work will increase public confidence in the technology, driving up adoption and boosting growth as part of the government’s Plan for Change

The first ever Challenge Fund launched under the AI Security Institute today (Wednesday 5 March) will focus on areas critical to the UK’s national security such as AI misuse, bolstering public confidence in the technology and leading to greater AI adoption across the economy as a central pillar of the government’s Plan for Change.

Researchers covering a range of AI security threats, such as protecting critical systems from failure and preventing AI misuse, can now apply for fresh funding to strengthen UK defences, as part of a £5 million programme. As AIcapabilities advance, so do the risks, making investment in robust security research more urgent than ever. By tackling these risks head on, the government will also boost public trust in AI – helping to remove barriers for those looking to adopt the technology to drive forward growth, innovation, and new opportunities in all areas of the economy.

Led by the UK’s AI Security Institute, the Challenge Fund will award grants of up to £200,000 per project to address pressing, open questions in AIsecurity and safety – with researchers being called on to put their proposals forward.

This initiative reinforces the Institute’s renewed security focus, building a strong evidence base to understand and mitigate the most serious threats posed by advanced AI systems. It will also ensure the UK’s critical infrastructure is protected as the government looks to unlock AI’s full potential and boost adoption across the economy - ramping up productivity and ensuring more innovative AI is developed on UK shores as part of the Plan for Change.



Minister for AI and Digital Government Feryal Clark said:

AI is at the heart of our Plan for Change - driving economic growth, creating jobs, and transforming public services for people across the country. But to unlock its full potential, we must ensure AI systems are secure, resilient, and trusted – with safety baked in from the start. This fund supports world-class research to tackle the toughest safety and security challenges in AI, protecting critical infrastructure and removing barriers to adoption. By addressing these challenges head-on, we’re laying the foundations for AI to boost productivity, strengthen public services and power a decade of national renewal.

The fund will focus on supporting research tackling 4 critical AI security and safety challenges. As AI integrates into financial markets, healthcare and energy grids, failures or misuse could cause systemic disruptions and security risks – as such, the research will help boost confidence in AI and make sure our economy is better protected.

Ensuring human oversight is another priority, as AI takes on complex decision-making roles. The fund will support research into robust controls which will allow humans to reliably monitor and intervene to prevent any emerging risks, even as AI systems operate autonomously. This funding will support research to strengthen protections and reduce these risks.

AI Security Institute Chair Ian Hogarth said:

This fund directly supports researchers seeking to understand and address the most urgent AI risks - whether that’s ensuring AI systems remain resilient against misuse, ensuring human oversight over autonomous systems or strengthening our society against emerging threats. Making sure AI systems are aligned and operate with human oversight are 2 of the key open questions in technical AI safety. By funding high-impact research across these priority areas, we’re building the evidence base needed to develop a robust understanding of, and real-world solutions for, the most urgent security risks AI presents.

By advancing AI security, the fund will bolster public confidence, drive long-term economic growth, and cement the UK’s leadership in responsible AIdevelopment. This aligns with the government’s Plan for Change, accelerating AI adoption to enhance productivity and improve public services nationwide.

The AI Security Institute will provide grants to researchers and non-profit organisations worldwide with clear, tangible security solutions. Proposals will be assessed on their potential impact, with priority given to innovations that would not be realised without this support.

Further information

Visit the AI Security Institute website for further details. Applications open on 5 March 2025, with successful projects announced within 12 weeks.