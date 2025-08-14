CWD 2025: the next step in ridding the world of chemical weapons

Dstl experts and partners will be discussing the challenge of destroying undeclared stockpiles of chemical weapons at annual conference.

What is the next step in ridding the world of chemical weapons?

This is the question the 27th Chemical Weapons Demilitarisation conference 2025 will be asking as it celebrates past achievements while looking ahead at future challenges.

Munition venting

The Ministry of Defence (MOD) conference, supported by the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl), will be discussing the challenge of destroying undeclared stockpiles of chemical weapons.

It will also be exploring ways to deter and prevent the re-emergence of this kind of weapon and new technology to help in this fight.

Munitions in a field (credit: US Department of Defense)

The Head of Global Issues for the Ministry of Defence said:

The conference is a great way of bringing together the top minds in a variety of areas and demonstrating our shared and unwavering commitment to eliminating this kind of weapon from the world. It is an opportunity to learn what everyone is working on with a community of experts and collaborate on a national and international level. We want to discover ways we, and future generations, can overcome the challenges associated with the destruction of these weapons.

Last year’s event featured 130 delegates from 11 countries representing 45 organisations.

CWD 2025 is the main international forum for sharing knowledge and expertise as well as making valuable contacts in this area.

The event will take place in London from 29 September to 1 October 2025. A programme of speakers and activities will be announced shortly.

