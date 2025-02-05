National Cyber Security Centre
|Printable version
Cyber agencies unveil new guidelines to secure edge devices from increasing threat
New guidelines encourage device manufacturers to include and enable standard logging and forensic features that are robust and secure by default.
- UK and international cyber security agencies issue new guidelines to counter increasing number and sophistication of malicious actors targeting edge devices.
- New guidance sets minimum standards for forensic visibility and urges manufacturers to enable secure logging by default.
- Publication is part of a coordinated effort by agencies in the UK, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the US to highlight the importance of securing edge devices.
Cyber security chiefs in the UK and their international allies have today issued a new set of guidelines to help manufacturers of edge devices make their products more secure and easier to investigate if a compromise occurs.
Published by GCHQ’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) and cyber security agencies in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the US, the new guidance highlights an increasing number of sophisticated malicious actors targeting vulnerabilities in edge devices.
Edge devices are internet-connected devices that sit at the ‘edge’ of a network, acting as entry points for data between local networks and the wider internet. Examples include routers, smart appliances, IoT devices, sensors and cameras, which can be particularly vulnerable to hackers as they often handle important data and connect directly to external networks.
The new guidelines encourage device manufacturers to include and enable standard logging and forensic features that are robust and secure by default, so that network defenders can more easily detect malicious activity and investigate following an intrusion.
They also set out the minimum standards for forensic visibility to help network defenders in securing organisational networks, both proactively and in response to a compromise.
NCSC Technical Director Ollie Whitehouse said:
“In the face of a relentless wave of intrusions involving network devices globally our new guidance sets what we collectively see as the standard required to meet the contemporary threat.
“In doing so we are giving manufacturers and their customers the tools to ensure products not only defend against cyber attacks but also provide investigative capabilities require post intrusion.”
“Alongside our international partners, we are focused on nurturing a tech culture that bakes security and accountability into every device, while enabling manufacturers and their customers to detect and investigate sophisticated intrusions”
The guidance is part of a coordinated series of complementary publications on edge device security, released yesterday in collaboration with agencies in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the US, with input from the NCSC.
Earlier this year, the NCSC highlighted an Ivanti advisory about a critical security vulnerability in their remote access product, which enables employees to work from home and acts as an edge device to protect against external threats.
Original article link: https://www.ncsc.gov.uk/news/cyber-agencies-unveil-new-guidelines-to-secure-edge-devices-from-increasing-threat
Latest News from
National Cyber Security Centre
New proposals to counter ransomware: Have your say15/01/2025 15:10:00
Help shape the proposals aimed at striking a significant blow to the ransomware criminal business model in the UK.
UK girls triumph in national cyber skills contest05/12/2024 10:10:00
Teams of girls from schools across the UK have been crowned cyber security champions
Risk facing UK "widely underestimated", cyber chief to warn in first major speech03/12/2024 18:14:10
Richard Horne described the cyber risks facing the nation as “widely underestimated” and call for collective action against an increasingly complex array of threats.
UK and allies warn about shift in cyber attackers exploiting zero-day vulnerabilities14/11/2024 11:05:00
NCSC and international partners share top 15 vulnerabilities that were routinely exploited by cyber attackers last year.
The 4th Republic of Korea-UK Cyber Dialogue held in London08/11/2024 15:18:00
The 4th Republic of Korea (ROK)-United Kingdom (UK) Cyber Dialogue was held in London on 6 November 2024.
Cyber Essentials scheme marks a decade of boosting businesses’ cyber defences28/10/2024 16:05:00
Following the 10 successful years of the Cyber Essentials scheme, more businesses urged to strengthen cyber security protections
Exploitation of vulnerability affecting Fortinet FortiManager25/10/2024 09:20:00
The NCSC is encouraging UK organisations to take immediate action to mitigate a vulnerability affecting Fortinet FortiManager (CVE-2024-47575) and to follow the latest vendor advice.
NCSC warns of widening gap between cyber threats and defence capabilities17/10/2024 09:05:00
Dr Richard Horne, CEO NCSC calls for greater global resilience against online security threats at Singapore International Cyber Week.