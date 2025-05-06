Pat McFadden, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, will set out what action the government is taking to improve cyber security in a speech next week.

In the wake of a wave of cyber attacks on retailers, Pat McFadden will set out what action the government is taking to improve the country’s cyber security in a speech next week, as the government secures Britain’s future through the Plan for Change.

Recognising the impact such attacks have on working people as they go about their daily lives, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster will highlight moves to “bolster our national defences” including through the Cyber Security Bill.

It follows a briefing he led with national security officials and NCSC CEO Richard Horne on Friday about the recent hacks and expert support being provided to retailers.

In the keynote speech at the CyberUK conference in Manchester next week, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster will say:

“These attacks need to be a wake-up call for every business in the UK. “In a world where the cybercriminals targeting us are relentless in their pursuit of profit - with attempts being made every hour of every day – companies must treat cyber security as an absolute priority. “We’ve watched in real-time the disruption these attacks have caused - including to working families going about their everyday lives. It serves as a powerful reminder that just as you would never leave your car or your house unlocked on your way to work. We have to treat our digital shop fronts the same way.”

The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) is working closely with organisations that have reported incidents to them to fully understand the nature of these attacks and to provide expert advice to the wider sector based on the threat picture.

They’re also urging leaders to follow the advice on the NCSC website to ensure they have appropriate measures in place to help prevent attacks and respond and recover effectively.

In his speech next week, Pat McFadden will encourage firms from all sectors to consider what cyber protections they have in place.

In a message to business leaders across the UK, he will say:

“We are ready to support you. The National Cyber Security Centre is standing ready to support businesses and provide advice, and guidance, on how to raise the cyber security bar.”

Pat McFadden will set out the action the government is taking to boost the country’s cyber protections.

He will say:

“We’re modernising the way the state approaches cyber, through the Cyber Security and Resilience Bill. That legislation will bolster our national defences. “It will grant new powers for the Technology Secretary to direct regulated organisations to reinforce their cyber defences It will require over 1,000 private IT providers to improve their data and network security. “It will require companies to report a wider array of cyber incidents to the NCSC in the future - to help us build a clearer picture of who, and what, hostile actors are targeting.”

Last month (April) the government launched a Cyber Governance Code of Practice. This is a package of measures which shows boards and directors how they can manage digital risks and protect their businesses and organisations from cyber attacks.

It covers a range of areas, including having robust cyber strategies in place, promoting a culture in workplaces so all employees are aware of the potential cyber risks they could face in their daily work, and having incident response plans in place which will mean organisations can respond quickly to cyber incidents as they occur.

Small businesses looking to strengthen their online defences are also encouraged to engage with the NCSC’s Small Business Guide, which provides quick and easy actions to help bolster their defences and support through the Cyber Local scheme, which provides tailored funding to boost regional cyber skills.