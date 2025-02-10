Cyber Monitoring Centre Launched

Last week, RUSI Cyber hosted the launch of the Cyber Monitoring Centre (CMC), an independent, non-profit organisation created by the insurance industry to bring greater transparency and clarity to major cyber events.

techUK attended the event, where Ciaran Martin, former CEO of the NCSC and Chair of the CMC's Technical Committee, introduced the Centre's classification scale. Designed to assess the severity of cyber incidents in real time, the scale aims to enhance how we respond, learn, and recover from attacks.

To build their framework, the team analysed past cyber attacks, including major incidents in the healthcare sector. The classification system is based on two key factors: the financial impact of an event and the number of UK organisations affected. Events are assessed in four stages: initial review, data collection, modelling, and categorisation—ideally within 30 days of detection, though this may take longer in 2025.

Key takeaways from the Launch Event:

How the Cyber Monitoring Centre classifies cyber events—its framework, data sources, and methodology

Findings from the Centre’s 2024 incubation year

How the classification scale improves clarity, communication, and response to cyber threats

Full details of the CMC’s methodology and categorisation matrix can be found here.

Watch the full recording of the launch event on the RUSI website here

Read more about the Cyber Monitoring Centre here.