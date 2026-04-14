Our Cyber Resilience Learning Pathway is designed to build capability progressively, from foundational awareness through to practical application and strategic leadership in managing cyber risk.

Aligned to recognised good practice and delivered by the UK Resilience Academy, the pathway supports individuals and organisations to develop the knowledge and confidence needed to anticipate, withstand, respond to, and recover from cyber incidents. With cyber incidents continuing to rise and impacting a significant proportion of UK organisations each year, the need for confident, informed leadership and effective organisational response has never been greater. Learners can enter at the stage that reflects their role and experience, with clear progression routes as responsibilities evolve.

Whether you are new to cyber resilience, developing practitioner-level understanding, or leading organisational response and resilience at a strategic level, the pathway provides structured, practical learning that can be applied in real-world contexts.

Course: Cyber Resilience Foundation

Stage 1

Course: Cyber Resilience Practitioner

Stage 2

Course: Cyber Resilience Leader

Stage 3