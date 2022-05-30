techUK
Cyber Resilience Strategy for Defence
The Cyber Resilience Strategy for Defence outlines the Ministry of Defence’s vision to build a stronger, cyber-resilient Defence. This is more important than ever in an increasingly uncertain world with its fast evolving technological and military challenges.
