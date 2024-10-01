Scottish Government
|Printable version
Cyber resilient Scotland - strategic framework: end year review 2023 to 2024
A review of strategic activities undertaken in 2023-2024 to improve Scotland's cyber resilience.
Introduction
The Strategic Framework for a Cyber Resilient Scotland sets out Scottish Ministers’ vision for making Scotland a digitally secure and resilient nation. The Framework is aligned to the UK Cyber Strategy, which outlines outcome pillars to improve national cyber security. Scotland contributes primarily to the Cyber Ecosystem and Cyber Resilience pillars in the UK strategy.
Scotland’s Strategic Framework has four Action Plans for the Public, Private, and Third Sectors and for Learning and Skills. These action plans are led by the Scottish Government’s National Cyber Resilience Unit (NCRU) and the Scottish Cyber Coordination Centre (SC3) and implemented in collaboration with partners from across the public, private and third sectors. This report provides a review of the key achievements in delivering the Action Plans during 2023-24.
18 national partners from across these sectors form the CyberScotland Partnership (CSP). They work closely together to improve cyber resilience across Scotland in a coordinated and coherent way, helping to maximise effort and avoid duplication of effort. The National Cyber Resilience Advisory Board (NCRAB) provides expert challenge and support to Scottish Ministers and the NCRU.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/publications/strategic-framework-cyber-resilient-scotland-end-year-review-2023-24/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
National Islands Plan: implementation route map 202401/10/2024 12:05:00
Details how we will deliver our priorities over the lifetime of the National Islands Plan. It identifies the methods to monitor progress towards fulfilling the many commitments in the Plan and sets out timescales for delivery of our work.
Heat network projects: quarterly report - September 202430/09/2024 14:20:00
Information on the capital and pre-capital projects which have been funded through Scotland's Heat Network Fund, Low Carbon Infrastructure Transition Programme, Social Housing Net Zero Heat Fund and the Heat Network Support Unit.
Minimum Unit Price rises30/09/2024 13:05:00
The minimum price per unit of alcohol will increase by 15 pence from today
Change to health board status30/09/2024 10:05:00
NHS Forth Valley will move to stage 3 of the NHS Scotland Support and Intervention Framework following improvements in leadership, culture and governance at the Health Board.
NHS Scotland consultants pay offer27/09/2024 15:05:00
£124.9 million investment in consultants pay for 2024-25.
Improving the lives of Scotland’s Gypsy/Travellers27/09/2024 13:05:00
Voices of communities at the heart of plan to tackle discrimination and social exclusion.
Fiscal framework outturn report: 202427/09/2024 12:05:00
The Fiscal Framework Outturn Report 2024 publishes outturn and reconciliation information for Scottish Income Tax, Scottish Landfill Tax, Land and Buildings Transaction Tax and devolved Social Security benefits, as well as updates on borrowing and the Scotland Reserve.
Investing £100 million in mid-market rent27/09/2024 10:05:00
The construction of 2,800 mid-market rent homes will be supported by £100 million of investment from the Scottish Government.
National Care Service: co-design of the draft NCS charter of rights and responsibilities26/09/2024 15:05:00
The Charter of Rights and Responsibilities will set out people’s existing rights and responsibilities when accessing support through the National Care Service. It will also include information about how people can make a complaint, if their rights are not met by the National Care Service.