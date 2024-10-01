Cyber resilient Scotland - strategic framework: end year review 2023 to 2024

A review of strategic activities undertaken in 2023-2024 to improve Scotland's cyber resilience.

Introduction

The Strategic Framework for a Cyber Resilient Scotland sets out Scottish Ministers’ vision for making Scotland a digitally secure and resilient nation. The Framework is aligned to the UK Cyber Strategy, which outlines outcome pillars to improve national cyber security. Scotland contributes primarily to the Cyber Ecosystem and Cyber Resilience pillars in the UK strategy.

Scotland’s Strategic Framework has four Action Plans for the Public, Private, and Third Sectors and for Learning and Skills. These action plans are led by the Scottish Government’s National Cyber Resilience Unit (NCRU) and the Scottish Cyber Coordination Centre (SC3) and implemented in collaboration with partners from across the public, private and third sectors. This report provides a review of the key achievements in delivering the Action Plans during 2023-24.

18 national partners from across these sectors form the CyberScotland Partnership (CSP). They work closely together to improve cyber resilience across Scotland in a coordinated and coherent way, helping to maximise effort and avoid duplication of effort. The National Cyber Resilience Advisory Board (NCRAB) provides expert challenge and support to Scottish Ministers and the NCRU.

