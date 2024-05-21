techUK
|Printable version
Cyber Security Sectoral Analysis 2024
On Wednesday 16th May, the government published the Cyber Security Sectoral Analysis 2024 providing insights on the size and scale of the UK's cyber security industry. The analysis builds on the 2023 report which was published in April last year.
The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) commissioned Ipsos and Perspectives Economics, with support from glass.ai and the Centre for Secure Information Technologies (CSIT) at Queen's University Belfast, to conduct the review.
This report takes a mythological approach to analyse the sector's performance, using various data sources, including Cyber Exchange - a joint venture between DSIT and techUK that allows cyber security providers to showcase the products and services they provide to market.
The findings reveal that there are 2,091 active cyber security practices in the UK. The vast majority of these are small (24% or micro-sized (55%) businesses, reflecting the broader composition of UK businesses. Over half of these companies (56%) are service providers, 27% are product-focused and 16% are managed service providers (MSPs), with just 1% focused on reselling.
In terms of economic contribution, the UK cyber security sector's annual revenue is estimated at £11,859 million, reflecting an increase of 13% from last year's study. Of this amount, 75% is attributed to large firms, which only make up, 8% of the overall market. In contrast, small firms saw a reduction in revenue from £893 million to £862 million.
The report acknowledges record levels of investment in cyber companies between 2019 and 2021. However, these levels, influenced by broader macroeconomic conditions, saw a decline in 2023, with organisations across all sectors facing challenges in raising investment. In cyber security, there was a decrease of 10% decrease from 2022 figures. This investment was also heavily concentrated in London, with 54% of the share, while other regions such as the South East, North West, East of England, Yorkshire and the Humber and Northern Ireland saw more evenly distributed investments.
The final section of the report reviews recent government investments and support initiatives in the cyber sector. It highlights the work of programmes like the Cyber Exchange, UK Cyber Cluster Collaboration (UKC3), NCSC for Start-ups and the Cyber Runway, which support start ups in raising funds and increasing their profile in the sector.
This section also examines the barriers faced by cyber security businesses in securing talent. The three most common barriers are:
- Competition for candidates within the cyber sector
- Salary demands not affordable
- Candidates lacking technical skills
While the report draws several similar conclusions to previous iterations, its shows that there continue to be a significant number of challenges impacting cyber companies, from large multinationals to SMEs and start-ups.
To stay updated on developments in the cyber security sector, sign up for updates below.
Cyber Security Programme
The Cyber Security Programme provides a channel for our industry to engage with commercial and government partners to support growth in this vital sector, which underpins and enables all organisations. The programme brings together industry and government to overcome the joint challenges the sector faces and to pursue key opportunities to ensure the UK remains a leading cyber nation, including on issues such as the developing threat, bridging the skills gap and secure-by-design.
Join techUK's Cyber Security SME Forum
Our new group will keep techUK members updated on the latest news and views from across the Cyber security landscape. The group will also spotlight events and engagement opportunities for members to get involved in.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/cyber-security-sectoral-analysis-2024.html
Latest News from
techUK
How CESIUM is driving AI adoption, safety, innovation and inclusivity (guest blog by Trilateral Research)21/05/2024 16:25:00
Learn more about how CESIUM, Trilateral Research’s groundbreaking child safeguarding AI solution, is driving AI adoption.
techUK welcomes the Automated Vehicles Act and sets out next steps21/05/2024 09:20:00
The vital legislation passed into law having received Royal Assent
New UK Semiconductor Institute announced by DSIT20/05/2024 14:20:00
Independent Institute to support UK Semiconductor Industry
Government seeks views on code of practice to improve the resilience and security of software20/05/2024 12:20:00
Announced by Minister Saquib Bhatti at CyberUK24, the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology has launched a Call for Views on a draft code of practice for software vendors to improve the resilience and security of software – which has become so widespread in day-to-day organizational operations. Government’s intention to propose this policy intervention was outlined in its response to last year’s call for views on software resilience and security for businesses and organisations.
NIC finds good progress in rolling out fixed broadband across the UK17/05/2024 16:05:00
The National Infrastructure Commission, which provides government with impartial, expert advice on major long term infrastructure challenges, has published its annual assessment of infrastructure progress in the UK.
As the General Election approaches, what does UK tech want to hear from the politicians who want to form the next Government?17/05/2024 11:10:00
With May’s local elections in the rear-view mirror we are now firmly on the road to a General Election.
What is techUK's new Putting AI into Action campaign?15/05/2024 16:15:00
Blog from Usman Ikhlaq at techUK as part of our #UnleashInnovation campaign 2024
Centre for Emerging Technology & Security publish report on AI and Strategic Decision Making15/05/2024 10:05:00
The report presents the findings of a CETaS research project commissioned by the Joint Intelligence Organisation (JIO) and GCHQ, on the topic of artificial intelligence (AI) and strategic decision-making.