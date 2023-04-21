techUK
CyberUK: DSIT publish Cyber Sectoral Analysis 2023
Statistics highlight continued growth across Cyber Sector.
The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology published its latest analysis to coincide with CyberUK.
Ipsos, Perspective Economics, glass.ai and the Centre for Secure Information Technologies (CSIT) at Queen’s University Belfast were jointly commissioned by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) in March 2022 to undertake an updated analysis of the UK’s cyber security sector. In February 2023, the parts of DCMS responsible for cyber security policy moved to the new Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT).
The figures released today highlight strong continued growth across the cyber security sector, most notably in the value of the sector to the UK economy and growing levels of full time cyber professionals. There are some areas for concern, including a significant reduction in investment, which whilst expected given the uncertain economic outlook and large deals in previous years, and this will be an area both Government and industry should explore in partnership in 2023.
Key findings in the report include:
Number of companies
DSIT estimates that there are 1,979 firms currently active within the UK providing cyber security products and services.
Sectoral Employment
There are now around 58,005 Full Time Equivalents (FTEs) working in a cyber security related role across the cyber security firms identified. This reflects an estimated increase of c. 5,300 cyber security employee jobs within the last 12 months (an increase of 10%).
Sectoral Revenue
Revenue within the sector has reached £10.5 billion in the last financial year. This reflects an increase of c. 3% since last year’s study. This represents a slower growth than 21/22 when growth was notably high.
Gross Value Added
Total GVA for the sector has reached c. £6.2 billion. This reflects an increase of 17% since last year’s study, and suggests that despite a slower growth in revenues, sectoral productivity has grown significantly due to increased profitability.
Investment
In 2022, £302 million has been raised across 76 deals in dedicated cyber security firms. This figure is down significantly on the previous two-years, but with the number of deals remaining strong (76 deals in 2022 compared with 86 in 2021).
The full analysis can be accessed here.
Viscount Camrose, Minister for AI and Intellectual Property, Department for Science, Innovation and Technology said:
‘The Cyber Security Sectoral Analysis research has tracked the growth of the UK cyber security sector since 2018 and has provided an evidence base for the capabilities and expertise that exist in the UK. Our firms have grown strongly, demonstrated resilience, and provided critical vital support to our economy, society, and way of life.’
