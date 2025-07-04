Cyfarthfa celebrates 200 years with £4.5 million boost

As Merthyr Tydfil’s Cyfarthfa Castle marks its 200th birthday, there’s another reason to celebrate - the iconic Cyfarthfa Heritage Area is to receive £4.5 million to undertake urgent conservation works to help ensure its future for many more years to come.

Welsh Government – through its historic environment service Cadw - and Merthyr Tydfil County Borough Council will each contribute £2.25 million to address the deterioration to the oldest part of Cyfarthfa Castle as well as protecting Pont-y-Cafnau bridge, located to the south of the wider Cyfarthfa site – reputedly the oldest iron railway bridge in the world.

Standing since 1825, Cyfarthfa Castle was originally constructed as the grand family residence of ironmaster William Crawshay II, it continues to hold a unique place in Welsh and global history to the present day.

Together with the other Merthyr ironworks – Dowlais, Penydarren and Plymouth – Cyfarthfa made Merthyr the greatest centre of ironmaking in the world from 1800 to 1860. The Cyfarthfa Industrial Heritage Area contains some of Wales’s most important legacy assets, including the castle, ironworks and bridge.

The castle houses a well-regarded museum and art galleries, taking up just 20% of the building. Both contain important historical and contemporary collections, many of which are shared nationally. The other 80% of the building, which once housed Cyfarthfa High School, is closed to the public.

The Cyfarthfa Foundation - a charity established to champion the long-term development of Cyfarthfa, aiming to restore the building, expand museum displays and art galleries and develop the 160-acre park for future generations - is working in partnership with the Council to take these extensive projects forward.

The funding, and the work of the Council and the Foundation, also aim to boost the numbers of visitors who come and explore the castle, gardens and lake, enjoy the play facilities and participate in various activities offered throughout the grounds.

Minister for Culture, Jack Sargeant, said:

Cyfarthfa Castle stands as a monumental piece of Welsh heritage, telling the story of our industrial past and cultural journey. As we mark its 200th anniversary, it’s great to be able to announce this £4.5 million investment to help safeguard its future. This funding represents our commitment to preserving our nation's treasures while ensuring they remain vibrant, accessible spaces for communities and visitors alike. By partnering with Merthyr Tydfil County Borough Council on this vital regeneration work, we're not just repairing a building – we're investing in Wales's cultural landscape, boosting tourism, and creating opportunities for people to connect with our rich history for generations to come.

A wide range of events will mark the bicentenary this weekend [Saturday 5th and Sunday 6th July] with two days of activities celebrating its rich history and vibrant community. Cyfarthfa will host free access to the museum and art gallery, a programme of talks on the castle’s past as well as the plans for its future. There will also be storytelling sessions, a Victorian portrait studio, nature walks and trails and an artisan market with produce and crafts from local traders.

Councillor Brent Carter, Leader of Merthyr Tydfil County Borough Council, said:

The Cyfarthfa Castle re-development is a priority project for the Council and will be delivered in a phased approach over a number of years. The funding secured from Welsh Government and the Council will have a significant impact in enabling essential conservation work to take place, preserving a treasured asset, and the Jewel in Merthyr’s crown. Cyfarthfa Castle is a special place for many people throughout Merthyr Tydfil, and based on feedback from residents, we know that this is also a priority project for them. Many people went to school there, including myself, and it holds a lot of wonderful memories, so it’s great to see these plans start to come to fruition.

Chief Executive of the Cyfarthfa Foundation, Jess Mahoney, said: