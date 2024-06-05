Welsh Government
|Printable version
Da iawn Cymru! Wales named as second best recycling nation in the world
Wales has been named as second in the world for recycling nation in a new study published today.
Wales by far leads the way in the UK and is listed just behind Austria in the global rankings published by Eunomia Research and Consulting and Reloop.
Northern Ireland is ranked 9th, England at 11th and Scotland at 15th among the 48 countries included in the comparison.
‘Global Recycling League Table - Phase One Report’ examined the recycling performance of 48 countries, including the countries that report the highest recycling rates and many of the world’s largest economies.
It is being published today on World Environment Day.
The First Minister of Wales, Vaughan Gething, said:
It’s fantastic news that Wales has climbed to second in the world for recycling. This shows what we can achieve when people across Wales work together to deliver against ambitious targets, backed up by investment in our infrastructure.
Thanks to the efforts of households and workplaces across Wales, we have transformed from a nation with very low rates of recycling at the beginning of devolution to one of the leading nations in the world and far ahead of the rest of the UK.
This achievement belongs to all of us, and we are committed to improving recycling rates further still with the number one spot in the world our next target.
Climate Change Cabinet Secretary Huw Irranca-Davies added:
This is excellent news and, with the action we are already taking, we are working towards challenging for the top spot.
In rolling out the successful approach to household recycling to our workplaces, we are also taking action to tackle the climate and nature emergency, while providing important benefits to the economy, by capturing a resilient supply of high-quality recycled materials.
This is so important for Wales because it means capturing high quality recycling that is fed back into the economy and supports creating jobs, with a high percentage staying in Wales and the wider UK for processing.
It also helps us tackle the climate and nature emergencies by reducing our carbon emissions and avoiding the need to extract raw materials with the damage they can bring.
I often talk about a Welsh way of doing things and the team effort which had led to today’s achievement is one should all be rightly proud of – da iawn Cymru!
AWD Group are a Welsh company who play an important role in the circular economy here in Wales. Their plastic granulation line was grant supported by the Welsh Government’s pilot of the Circular Economy Fund.
Managing Director of AWD Group Ltd, Alun Wyn Davies said:
We take in 300 tonnes of mixed rigid plastics a week and we're proud of the contribution we make towards our recycling targets in Wales.
Cleaning and processing this material is hard work, but recycling these plastics is important because it would have historically gone to landfill and wouldn't break down for hundreds of thousands of years.
We're proud to employ 38 staff members and will soon introduce a second shift which will employ an extra 22 jobs. Most of the people who work here are from Neath Port-Talbot. I'm from the area myself so employing local people is important to me, especially with the current situation at Tata.
Wales are truly on the map with these recycling figures, and that's a huge achievement.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/da-iawn-cymru-wales-named-second-best-recycling-nation-world
Latest News from
Welsh Government
New vision for volunteering will help sector flourish05/06/2024 11:20:00
The Welsh Government is committed to supporting volunteering in Wales and developing a new vision to help the sector prosper into the future.
Grant funding will support decarbonising 100 homes in Flintshire05/06/2024 10:15:00
Yesterday the Cabinet Secretary for Housing, Local Government and Planning, Julie James, visited properties benefiting from grant funding from the Optimised Retrofit Programme in Flintshire.
Mixed response to school year consultation04/06/2024 14:05:00
The Cabinet Secretary for Education has today [Tuesday 4th June 2024] confirmed that plans to change the school holidays will not happen this Senedd term to give teachers and staff space and time to deliver other reforms.
First Minister seals first Act in office ensuring Wales is more attractive to infrastructure projects04/06/2024 12:05:00
Measures to modernise and simplify the process behind developing significant infrastructure projects in Wales yesterday become law – as the Infrastructure (Wales) Act gained Royal Assent.
Sports project helps more women to get active04/06/2024 11:05:00
Sports4All offers free activity sessions for women in Cardiff and encourages Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic women and girls to improve their wellbeing through sport and physical activity.
Education support for Gypsy, Roma and Traveller children and young people03/06/2024 14:05:00
June is Gypsy, Roma and Traveller History Month and a chance to celebrate and learn more about the rich culture and heritage of Gypsy, Roma and Traveller communities in Wales.
Newport mental health charity benefiting from Welsh Government support31/05/2024 16:15:00
Cabinet Secretary for Culture and Social Justice, Lesley Griffiths has visited Newport Mind to see how £300,000 in Welsh Government funding has enabled the charity to open a new sanctuary space in their building and provide their facilities to more people.
Programme to boost attainment in schools continued for a second phase31/05/2024 14:05:00
The Attainment Champions pilot, designed to help tackle the impact of poverty on learner’s educational attainment, will be extended into a second phase to further boost standards in schools.
Budding TV series sprouts from Wales31/05/2024 11:25:00
A Welsh animation company’s children’s series encouraging young audiences to take an interest in nature and the world around them has been picked-up to air by some of the UK’s leading broadcasters, including S4C and ITV.
Chief Scientific Advisor for Wales showcases Welsh circular economy with Indian counterpart30/05/2024 16:10:00
As the Welsh Government continues to celebrate the year of Wales in India, Prof. Jas Pal Badyal FRS, the Chief Scientific Advisor (CSA) for Wales has this week met with India’s Principal Scientific Advisor, Prof. Ajay K Sood FRS, to discuss Wales’ leading circular economy, med-tech and agri-tech sectors.