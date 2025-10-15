Dad and son get suspended sentence for illegal scrapyard

The Environment Agency has successfully prosecuted a father and son for running an illegal scrap metal site in Irthlingborough, Northamptonshire.

Environment Agency investigation ends in successful prosecution

Defendants ignored advice and became uncooperative

At Northampton Crown Court on Friday 10 October 2025, Henry Thomas Allen, 73, and his son Lee Allen, 37, both of Station Road, Irthlingborough, both received prison sentences of six months suspended for 18 months.

This was on condition that they each undertake 15 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement Days. They were also ordered to pay £5,000 each in costs plus a victim surcharge of £128.

The guilty pleas, at a previous hearing, were for operating without an environmental permit and handling waste in a manner likely to cause pollution.

Site of concern

The court was told that the Environment Agency had designated a scrap metal business in Station Road as a site of concern for a number of years.

Located in the River Nene flood plain and without the correct sealed, foul drainage system the site contained large quantities of motor vehicle waste.

This included batteries, tyres, gas cannisters, fridges, freezers and motor vehicle fluids such as fuel, oil and battery acid. This was stored on bare ground without the correct, sealed, drainage system with a working interceptor.

The company was instructed to remove the unpermitted scrap metal on the land.

But the Environment Agency continued to receive complaints that new waste was being treated and stored.

Officers visited the site and on several occasions provided advice, guidance and support.

Environmental law

Sarah Dunne, the Environment Agency’s Solicitor Advocate, told the court that officers had made every effort to work with the Allens to bring the site into compliance with environmental law. This included guidance regarding the storage and treatment of motor vehicle waste.

However, in spite of this advice, the company continued to accept, deposit and store large quantities of waste metals including end-of-life vehicles. They also became uncooperative with Environment Agency officials.

After a court warrant was gained, Henry Allen was arrested with support from Northamptonshire Police. Drone images showed the scale of the waste on site.

Non-cooperation

The court was told that the father had a long history of non-cooperation with the Environment Agency. He had been served with a warning letter.

Though his son was made sole director of the company, the court was told this was nothing more than a paper exercise.

Sentencing both Allens, His Honour Judge Mayo said that their offending had crossed the custody threshold, that the risk of harm had been high and that they had undermined lawful waste operators. “If you breach the orders, it’s simple, there is a custodial sentence,” the judge said.

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said:

We hope this case will send a clear message that we do not hesitate to take action to protect the environment and bring perpetrators to justice. These people operated the site without the required permit which, as well as undermining the regulatory regime, also had an impact on lawful waste operators. We are actively targeting illegal waste activities across Lincolnshire and Northamptonshire and the country. Anyone who suspects a company is operating illegally can call the Environment Agency 24/7 on 0800 80 70 60 or report it anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Background

Businesses and householders should carry out checks to ensure that they are using legitimate companies to deal with their waste.

To check if a waste carrier is genuine visit: Public Registers Online

Environmental permits exist to ensure waste is handled safely and does not harm local residents or damage the natural environment

Charges

Henry Thomas Allen

Between 24 January 2021-24 February 2023 at Station Road, Irthlingborough, A6 Scrap Metals Ltd did keep controlled waste, namely end of life vehicles, scrap metals and mixed waste in a manner likely to cause pollution of the environment or harm to human health. And the offence was committed with the consent or connivance or attributable to neglect on the part of Henry Thomas Allen contrary to sections 33 (1) (c), 33 (6) and 157 (1) of the Environmental Protection Act 1990 as amended. Between 24 January 2021-24 February 2023 at Station Road, Irthlingborough, A6 Scrap Metals Ltd operated a regulated facility, namely a waste operation for the deposit, treatment and storage of end of life vehicles, scrap metals and mixed waste, except under and to the extent authorised by environmental permit and the offence was committed with the consent or connivance or attributable to neglect on the part of Henry Thomas Allen contrary to sections 33 (1) (c), 33 (6) and 157 (1) of the Environmental Protection Act 1990 as amended.

Lee Allen