DAIC’s Robot Dog Hackathon
Register your interest for the Robot Dog Hackathon.
- Register your interest for the Robot Dog Hackathon
- From 7-9 November, this event will bring together MOD, industry and academia for a realistic challenge supporting our Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) & Search colleagues.
Do you have the skills, architecture, tools and techniques to develop artificial intelligence (AI) for Defence?
The Defence AI Centre (DAIC), in partnership with the Expeditionary Robotics Centre of Expertise (ERCoE), is pleased to host the Robot Dog Hackathon in the BattleLab in Dorset from 7-9 November.
Be part of a multi-disciplinary team with other specialists from across Defence, industry and academia to employ robotic dogs using AI and software to complete an EOD mission to help keep our personnel out of harm’s way.
Teams will need a range of expertise and experience including but not limited to:
- agile development
- solution architecting
- software development
- robotics
- data science
Find out more and register your interest on TDI’s website.
About the DAIC: The DAIC is the central catalyst to enable Defence to harness AI. We champion, enable and innovate AI across Defence working collaboratively with government, allies, academia, and industry to ensure strategic advantage for our Armed Forces. We are a federated organisation, with coordination across agencies within Defence: Defence Digital, DE&S, Dstl and the Digital Foundry.
