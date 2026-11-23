Ambassador Holland condemns Russia’s latest attacks across Ukraine, which killed and injured civilians and damaged diplomatic premises (20 November 2026).

Thank you, Mr Chair.

We condemn Russia’s latest wave of attacks across Ukraine. Yesterday, while we were meeting in this room, Russian attacks again brought death and destruction to Ukraine, killing and injuring civilians and damaging the diplomatic premises of the Netherlands and Austria. This followed damage to the Austrian Honorary Consulate in Dnipro during Russian attacks the previous day.

Our thoughts are with the victims, their families and all those affected. We stand in solidarity with the Netherlands, Austria and Ukraine. Harm to diplomatic missions or personnel is unacceptable. Russia must end its aggression and the suffering it continues to inflict on the Ukrainian people.

Thank you.