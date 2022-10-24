Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
|Printable version
Damaging Government action hindering tourism’s post-pandemic recovery, Committee warns
The removal of tax-free shopping for visitors from abroad was ‘both short-sighted and incredibly damaging’ to UK tourism, MPs say today, with the decision to reinstate it then remove it again illustrative of the lack of thought given to the industry by the Government.
- Read the Full Report
- Read the Report Summary
- Read the shorthand summary of the report
- Find all publications related to this inquiry, including oral and written evidence
In a Report on how tourism can recover from the Covid pandemic, the DCMS Committee concludes that Government policies have made the industry’s job harder rather than easier, by making it more difficult for visitors to visit and less likely to spend.
- Removal of tax-free shopping for tourists ‘short-sighted and incredibly damaging’
- Short-lived revival before U-turn highlights inadequacy of Treasury’s analysis
- Reduction in marketing spend and new barriers to visitors demonstrates failure to recognise industry’s value
The Report also warns that the inbound tourist sector is too reliant on London and that there is a ‘worrying’ lack of money for marketing. Overall, the Committee believes that the Government fails to recognise the value of the inbound tourism industry - the UK’s third largest service export, worth 9% of GDP, and on which 3.2 million jobs and more than 200,000 SMEs depend.
The initial decision to abolish VAT-free shopping for all tourists following Brexit was reversed in then Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s fiscal event on 23 September with the announcement of a new digital, VAT-free shopping scheme. This was then scrapped by new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt last week.
The Committee is critical of the lack of analysis at each stage of decision making, agreeing with the industry that better analysis of the indirect benefits would show that its costs would be far outweighed by the revenue it would generate and increased visitor numbers.
Chair's comment
Chair of the DCMS Committee Julian Knight MP said:
“The scrapping of tax-free shopping for overseas visitors has been a spectacular own goal from the Government, with the subsequent on-again off-again flip-flopping symptomatic of an approach that lacks thought and recognition of the huge importance of retail to inbound tourism. Taking such decisions without the full facts is no way to make policy and has already harmed the industry on which so much of our economy depends.
“In an increasingly competitive global market, Britain cannot just rely on its reputation alone to attract visitors. It must make it easier for people to travel and access the full range of outstanding attractions all over the country. But right across the board - from abolishing tax-free shopping and banning the use of ID cards for young visitors to its complacency on marketing budgets- the Government have hindered rather than helped tourism recover from the pandemic. Ministers must now wake up to the voice of the industry and finally recognise its value.”
Main findings and recommendations
Government policy
The decision to withdraw from the VAT Retail Export Scheme has been a ‘spectacular own goal’ and signals that the Government does not recognise the significance of retail to the sector. After committing once again in the fiscal event to introducing tax-free shopping for inbound visitors, the decision was then reversed by the Government less than a month later. That no new analysis was provide demonstrates the ‘paucity of thought’ associated with the policy changes. The Government should publish an assessment of the direct and indirect impact of withdrawing from the scheme.
- The decision to ban children and young people from using ID cards to visit Britain is having a ‘crippling effect’ on businesses who rely on such visits. The Government should allow under 18s, travelling as part of a supervised educational and/or cultural group visit, to enter the UK on a single group ID card.
- The Government’s strategy of agreeing bilateral arrangements with EU member states for performers touring the EU is failing to address the industry’s needs. The Government should negotiate an agreement with the EU to provide a single-entry document for performers to submit to any EU country they wish to visit.
Strategy
- The Government should work with the creative industries at a strategic level to establish a creative industries export office, bringing together officials from across government.
- The Committee heard how many visitors are unaware of attractions outside of London or believe that other destinations are too far or too difficult to travel to. VisitBritain should continue its work with the industry to showcase all regions of the UK, focusing on addressing perceived and actual travel barriers.
Resources
- Though staffing shortages in the industry have been exacerbated by the pandemic, there is a long-term problem. The Government should introduce a temporary recovery visa for industries where there are labour and skills shortages.
- The Government should increase VisitBritain’s marketing budget, with ringfenced funding for promoting regional destinations.
Leadership
- It is unacceptable that the Government took 11 months to respond to the de Bois review of Destination Management Organisations and in such a half-hearted fashion. The Government must commit to implementing the recommendations in full.
- The Government should make the post of Tourism Minister a full-time position.
Further information
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/378/digital-culture-media-and-sport-committee/news/173755/damaging-government-action-hindering-tourisms-postpandemic-recovery-committee-warns/
Latest News from
Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
New Zealand trade deal: MPs call for analysis of risk to UK food security24/10/2022 15:33:00
The International Trade Committee today calls for an analysis of potential risks to the UK’s food security arising from the New Zealand trade deal.
Significant threat to economic growth in Wales unless grid constraints for renewables are resolved, warn MPs21/10/2022 15:33:00
Wales’ renewable energy potential, and the green jobs and skills needed to reach net zero, are threatened by a lack of UK Government leadership on improving grid connectivity, the Welsh Affairs Committee argues today.
“Challenges lie ahead” for elections regulator in navigating complex law21/10/2022 11:38:00
Complex and confusing electoral law is impacting the Electoral Commission’s ability to oversee free and fair elections, concludes the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee in a new report.
Government must restore doctor-patient relationship to the heart of general practice, say MPs20/10/2022 15:05:00
MPs accuse the government and NHS leaders of failing to heed the evidence on the importance of continuity of care, hastening the decline of a uniquely important relationship between a GP and their patients, in the midst of an acute and growing shortage of GPs.
Government acknowledges importance of cash for millions, but confirms no new steps to improve access or monitor cash acceptance levels across the UK20/10/2022 13:33:00
In its response to the Scottish Affairs Committee’s report, Access to cash in Scotland, the UK Government acknowledges the importance of cash transactions for millions, but has rejected recommendations to help half a million Scots in accessing and spending their cash.
Justice response inadequate to meet scale of fraud epidemic20/10/2022 11:38:00
Prioritising traditional forms of crime has left the justice system ill-equipped to deal with continuing rise in fraud, the Justice Committee has found.
Defence’s lack of progress in space domain “unacceptable” and UK “lagging behind Italy”19/10/2022 15:25:00
Today, the Defence Committee publishes its report “Defence Space: through adversity to the stars?”
Committee calls for amendments to National Security Bill19/10/2022 14:20:00
Following legislative scrutiny of the National Security Bill, the Joint Committee on Human Rights has warned the draft legislation risks unnecessary interference with human rights by over-extending powers relating to espionage offences and criminalising behaviour that does not pose a threat to national security.
Government must support behaviour change to meet climate targets13/10/2022 11:38:00
The Environment and Climate Change Committee has published a report which warns that the Government's current approach to enabling behaviour change is seriously inadequate and will result in the UK failing to meet its net zero and environment targets.