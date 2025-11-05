Dame Annie Hudson to lead review of Social Work England

An independent review into the operations of Social Work England has been launched to ensure that social workers are properly supporting vulnerable people.

An independent review into the operations of Social Work England has been launched by the Secretary of State for Education to ensure that social workers are properly supporting vulnerable people.

Social Work England (SWE) is the specialist regulator for social workers in England. The review will assess how effectively Social Work England is fulfilling its mission, upholding standards, maintaining public confidence in the profession, and protecting the public.

Dame Annie Hudson has been appointed to lead the review. Dame Annie brings extensive experience and insight from across the social work profession, including her previous role as Chair of the Child Safeguarding Practice Review Panel and former Director of Children’s Services.

Social workers are at the heart of the care and health systems. They work with individuals and families in some of the most challenging circumstances, helping people to live safe, independent and fulfilling lives.

Children and Families Minister Josh MacAlister said:

I am delighted that Dame Annie Hudson has been appointed to lead this important review, given her deep understanding of the social work profession. Social workers play a vital role in supporting families, protecting vulnerable people and breaking down barriers to opportunity. The review will help ensure that Social Work England is effective and focused on making life better for those who rely on social work every day.

Dame Annie Hudson, Lead Reviewer, said:

I am honoured to be appointed to lead this important review. Social workers carry out some of the most complex and demanding work in our society, and the systems that regulate and support them must be strong, fair and forward-looking. I look forward to hearing from social workers, employers, educators and people with lived experience as we consider how Social Work England can best promote excellence and public confidence in the profession.

This is the first review of its kind and has been commissioned because it is required within this time period under the Children and Social Work Act 2017.

The Department for Education supports the social work sector, including by funding Step Up to Social Work and Approach Social Work, programmes which seek to recruit high performing graduates and career changers into the profession. The latest data shows that the social workforce is growing, with vacancies on the decline.

Since its establishment in 2019, Social Work England has played a central role in maintaining professional standards and ensuring the quality of social work practice across the country.

The review will assess the effectiveness and impact of Social Work England’s work to date, focusing on how well it is delivering its statutory objectives to:

protect, promote and maintain the health, safety and wellbeing of the public;

promote and maintain public confidence in social workers in England; and

promote and maintain proper professional standards for social workers in England.

It will also examine the regulator’s governance, accountability, and collaboration with other bodies involved in social care. The review will make recommendations on whether any changes are needed to ensure the regulation of social workers remains efficient, transparent and fit for the future. It will also assess the delivery of the Secretary of State’s powers on social work as set out in the Act.

The review will begin in November 2025 and conclude by Spring 2026. A wide-ranging programme of engagement will be undertaken during Autumn and Winter 2025, ensuring the views of social workers, employers and other key stakeholders, including importantly those with experience of social work practice and regulation, are heard.

The final report and the government’s response will be published in due course. The Call for Evidence for the review can be found here.

About Dame Annie Hudson

Dame Annie Hudson is a social worker by profession and has several decades of experience working in the sector, delivering children’s and adult services, working with local authorities and in academia.

She has previously served as Strategic Director for Children’s Services for Lambeth London Borough Council, and Director of Children’s Services for Bristol City Council.

Dame Annie was appointed as Chair of the Child Safeguarding Practice Review Panel in December 2020 and held this role until June 2025.

She is currently Deputy Chair of Oxfam GB and is a former trustee at The Social Care Institute for Excellence.

