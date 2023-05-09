Big Lottery Fund
Dame Joanna Lumley celebrates National Lottery grant for charity helping people in North Somerset at risk of loneliness
Dame Joanna Lumley has today shared her delight after a National Lottery grant was awarded to The Frankie Howerd OBE Trust to support people living in North Somerset at risk of loneliness or social isolation.
The £10,000 grant, awarded by The National Lottery Community Fund, the largest funder of community activity in the UK, has been used to purchase a minibus to ensure isolated residents in Loxton and surrounding villages and hamlets - many of whom unable to drive themselves – have a transport service connecting them to the local community hub where they can access amenities, socialise and take part in volunteering.
Philip Davies, Dame Joanna Lumley and Phil Chamberlain
Dame Joanna Lumley, who is the President of The Frankie Howerd OBE Trust, was joined today by Phil Chamberlain, England Director at The National Lottery Community Fund, to take part in a cheque presentation and officially receive the keys to the new vehicle. Philip Davies, Chairman of The Frankie Howerd Trust, and representatives from The National Grid and M4 Minibuses were also in attendance on the day.
Talking about the difference this grant will make, Dame Joanna Lumley said:
“It’s very important that everybody has a chance to be part of their community, and rural transport services play a vital role, not only in connecting people with local services, but also with each other. This new minibus service will mean that local residents who were previously isolated will now have a much stronger presence in the community. This will lessen any feelings of loneliness and improve their health and wellbeing.
“On behalf of the Frankie Howerd OBE Trust I’d like to say a huge thank you to National Lottery players for making this possible. You are fabulously kind, and this will make a world of difference to our Activities Centre.”
Phil Chamberlain, England Director at The National Lottery Community Fund, said:
“It was a pleasure presenting Dame Joanna Lumley with a £10,000 National Lottery cheque and the keys to this minibus, which we know will make a huge difference to the lives of people in North Somerset.
“Up and down the country, charities like The Frankie Howerd OBE Trust are truly at the heart of their community, and grants such as this - made possible thanks to National Lottery players – go a long way in helping people to prosper and thrive.”
In 2018, The Frankie Howerd Trust was given planning permission to convert an old blacksmith shop in Loxton, unused for more than 50 years, into a vibrant community hub and café to help fill the gap left by the closure of many of the local services, including the village shop and post office.
The Frankie Howerd OBE Trust was set up in 2008 to support good causes in memory of one of Britain’s greatest comedians. Other patrons of the Trust include David Walliams OBE, Griff Rhys Jones OBE, and Suzy Aitchison.
National Lottery players raise over £30 million each week for good causes across the UK. In the last 12 months we have given out nearly £600 million to 12,500* organisations reaching every local authority and constituency in the UK. Last month it was announced that almost £133 million has been distributed to over 2,400 community organisations across England in the past three months.
Original article link: https://www.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk/news/press-releases/2023-05-09/dame-joanna-lumley-celebrates-national-lottery-grant-north-somerset
