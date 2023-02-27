Department for Culture, Media and Sport
Dame Julie Kenny DBE DL appointed Commissioner of Historic England
The Secretary of State has appointed Dame Julie Kenny as a Commissioner of Historic England for a term of four years from 1 February 2023 until 31 January 2027.
Dame Julie Kenny
Dame Julie Kenny is a successful South Yorkshire based entrepreneur. Following the sale in 2016 of award winning Pyronix Limited which she built from start up in 1986, Julie continues her involvement in serving business and local communities.
Founding Chair of Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust which is committed to securing a sustainable future for the largest restoration project in the Country. A true Levelling Up project in the North. Julie also Chairs Robson Handling Technology Limited, a NED of AES Engineering, Chair of Maltby Learning Trust, a multi-academy trust Chair of RISC and Joint Chair of SRGP, two national committees dealing with Security, Resilience and Growth for the Defence, Security and Tech UK Sector.
Julie served as an Intervention Commissioner with Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council between 2015 and 2018.
Julie was honoured in Her Majesty the Queen’s Birthday Honours List in June 2019 with a Damehood for her work with heritage. Julie’s CBE in 2002 and Honorary Doctorate from Sheffield Hallam University in 2005 were conferred in recognition of her contribution to business in the region. Julie was awarded Freewoman of Rotherham in 2020.
Julie has 3 grown-up children and had a successful career as a litigation lawyer in local authority and private practice before changing direction and founding Pyronix Limited.
Remuneration and Governance Code
Commissioners of Historic England are remunerated £4,113 per annum. This appointment has been made in accordance with the Cabinet Office’s Governance Code on Public Appointments. The appointments process is regulated by the Commissioner for Public Appointments. Under the Code, any significant political activity undertaken by an appointee in the last five years must be declared. This is defined as including holding office, public speaking, making a recordable donation, or candidature for election. Dame Julie Kenny has declared no such activity.
