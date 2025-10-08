Dame Vera Baird KC directs full professional inspection of CCRC’s casework by His Majesty’s Crown Prosecution Service Inspectorate

Dame Vera Baird KC, Chair of the Criminal Cases Review Commission, has directed a full professional inspection of the commission’s casework by His Majesty’s Crown Prosecution Service Inspectorate.

As a key part of the Review of the Commission that Dame Vera is carrying out for the Secretary of State for Justice, she has engaged HMCPSI to carry out a comprehensive and in-depth inspection of the entire casework system at the CCRC.

HMCPSI Chief Inspector Anthony Rogers attended a CCRC staff day on Friday [3 October 2025] to set out, in broad terms, the nature of the inspection, which will commence in January 2026. He answered questions from CCRC staff.

Dame Vera Baird KC, Chair of the Criminal Cases Review Commission, and Anthony Rogers, Chief Inspector of His Majesty’s Crown Prosecution Service Inspectorate, at the CCRC staff event in Birmingham

Dame Vera yesterday said:

“It is important that all our stakeholders, Westminster, the public and particularly our applicants and potential applicants, can have confidence in the work we do. We know that we need the assurance of an inspection to prove that point or to make clear that we still have improvements to make. “I am very pleased that I have been able to engage the experienced CPSI, who do a range of inspections by invitation and have wide experience of casework systems. This step should help to reassure everyone that we will strive to deliver the highest standards. “The introduction of a CPSI inspection goes some way towards showing that we intend to be transparent, open to learning and ready to engage with partners. Our mission and sole purpose is to root out miscarriages of justice, and we intend to do it well.”

HMCPSI Chief Inspector Anthony Rogers yesterday said:

“HMCPSI has been conducting independent inspection for 25 years. We have a wealth of experience which we will use as we inspect the Criminal Cases Review Commission. “Independent inspection is vital for driving performance improvements and delivering real benefits. I welcome this opportunity to work closely with the CCRC and help strengthen their processes and ensure they fulfil their crucial mission of identifying and correcting miscarriages of justice.”

The CCRC staff team gathered in Birmingham on Friday [3 October 2025] by invitation of Dame Vera, to share ideas, discuss casework developments and, later, to hear from Anthony Rogers and his deputy, Lisa Morris.

The event, which also included updates on the Leveson Review, grooming gang issues, the CCRC’s Forensic Opportunities Programme, Post Office cases, and the special project on Imprisonment/detention for Public Protection brought together the whole organisation to develop knowledge, share experience and promote teamwork.

Dame Vera said:

“We will be doing more to bring our people more frequently together, given that their contracts mean that the majority work at home. Everybody I spoke to told me how much they enjoyed and benefitted from feeling more closely part of a team.”

