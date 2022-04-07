Ofcom
|Printable version
Dan Lloyd to lead Ofcom’s work managing the UK’s airwaves
Ofcom has a new leader for our Spectrum Group, which manages the lifeblood of the UK’s wireless industry.
Every day, virtually every Briton uses some of the millions of devices around the UK that rely on these airwaves – or ‘spectrum’ – to communicate wirelessly; from mobile phones to wifi for computers, baby monitors, satellite services, emergency and defence services, aeroplanes, TVs and radios.
Dan Lloyd will join Ofcom in May as Group Director, Spectrum. Dan has more than 20 years of experience in the wireless and technology sectors, having worked across ten countries over his career.
Most recently Dan was Group Executive, Wholesale at TPG Telecom in Australia, where he led both the Wholesale and Intercarrier Team and the cross-functional Spectrum strategy group. TPG is one of Australia’s largest telecoms firm, with brands including TPG, Vodafone and Lebara.
Dan has also held senior management positions with Vodafone Group in the UK and with Vodafone India. He has chaired both the Australian Mobile Telecommunications Association and the Vodafone Australia Foundation, and served as a Board Director for the UK-India Business Council.
Dan will oversee Ofcom’s Spectrum Group, which ensures that the UK’s wireless spectrum – a valuable, finite national resource – is used efficiently and effectively.
Ofcom’s spectrum team perform a wide range of critical tasks. They identify which airwaves are best used by existing and emerging technology to provide the services needed by people and businesses across the UK. They oversee the UK’s spectrum plan, to optimise capacity and avoid interference between different users. And they license spectrum to individual users, as well as ensuring that people only occupy airwaves they are entitled to use.
Ofcom also oversees the sale or release of spectrum for important new services, such as 5G mobile or climate mapping, and works with international partners to standardise how spectrum is used across the world.
Dan Lloyd said:
It is truly a privilege to be joining Ofcom. The spectrum group has a critical role in managing exponentially increasing demand for innovative wireless services. The breadth and depth of expertise in Ofcom’s spectrum group and senior management team is simply world-class, so it is a great pleasure to be joining Melanie and the team to lead this challenging area.
Dame Melanie Dawes, Ofcom's Chief Executive, added:
The role of Group Director for Spectrum needs a global outlook, as we work with other countries on spectrum policy and management. Dan has the international, commercial and spectrum experience Ofcom needs in this role, and I’m very much looking forward to working with him.
Melanie also thanked Helen Hearn, Ofcom’s senior spectrum director who has led the Spectrum Group on an interim basis since January. Helen will continue in place until the summer to ensure continuity.
Original article link: https://www.ofcom.org.uk/news-centre/2022/dan-lloyd-to-lead-ofcom-work-managing-uk-airwaves
Latest News from
Ofcom
What is spectrum?07/04/2022 09:25:00
You can’t see or feel radio spectrum. But any device that communicates wirelessly needs spectrum – these include televisions, car key fobs, baby monitors, wireless microphones and satellites.
Travelling abroad? Don’t forget to check for roaming charges05/04/2022 13:15:00
If you’re looking to head abroad soon, it’s important to be aware of any charges you could face for using your mobile phone when you’re outside the UK.
Life Online: Ofcom launches online safety podcast04/04/2022 13:15:00
Ofcom recently (01 April 2022) launched Life Online, a new podcast diving into themes around online safety. Across the series we talk to experts about what really happens online, how people feel about it, and what can be done to help everyone live safer lives online.
Ofcom suspends KTV’s licence following serious breach of broadcasting rules04/04/2022 10:20:00
Ofcom has suspended Khalsa Television Limited’s licence to broadcast after an investigation found the KTV channel in breach of broadcasting rules
Living our lives online – top trends from Ofcom’s latest research31/03/2022 10:15:00
We’ve published our latest research into how adults and children in the UK use and understand media.
Ofcom confirms our plan of work for 2022/2325/03/2022 13:15:00
Ofcom has today published our plan of work for 2022/23, detailing our priorities for the next financial year.
Ofcom revokes RT’s broadcast licence18/03/2022 16:38:00
Ofcom has today revoked RT's licence to broadcast in the UK, with immediate effect.
Hear from one of our spectrum colleagues for British Science Week18/03/2022 15:18:00
This week is British Science Week – an event aimed at celebrating the worlds of science, technology, engineering and maths.