Dangerous driver who killed a baby receives increased sentence after referral by the Attorney General
James Davis will spend longer in prison for causing the death of a baby by dangerous driving.
A Walsall man has received an increased prison sentence for causing death by dangerous driving after his case was referred to the Court of Appeal by the Attorney General Rt Hon Suella Braverman QC MP.
On 4 April 2021, James Davis, 35, was driving at grossly excessive speed along a shopping high street in Brownhills, Walsall, when he lost control of his vehicle and collided with a pram carrying Ciaran Morris, an 18-day old baby, who was killed.
Davis had been travelling at speeds of up to 67 miles per hour – over twice the speed limit – and was driving uninsured whilst under the influence of cannabis. The collision occurred when he became distracted by his mobile phone. He then fled the scene before handing himself in to the police.
On 8 April 2022, Davis was sentenced to 6 years and 6 months’ imprisonment at Wolverhampton Crown Court for causing death by dangerous driving.
The Attorney General referred his sentence to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme because she did not believe it reflected the severity of the offences that had taken place.
On 6 July the Court of Appeal found Davis’ original sentence to be unduly lenient and imposed a new sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment.
Speaking after the hearing, the Attorney General Rt Hon Suella Braverman QC MP said:
Yesterday my thoughts were with the family of Ciaran Morris, who was tragically killed by the criminally dangerous driving of James Davis. While no sentence can repair the damage caused by Davis’ actions, I welcome the decision of the Court to impose a sentence that better reflects the dreadful offending that has taken place.
