Dangerous driver who killed teens has sentence extended

Natasha Allarakhia, from Norwich, has had her ten-year sentence extended by nearly three years after the Solicitor General referred her case to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.

Police found that Allarakhia was travelling at speeds in excess of 90 mph just moments prior to the collision, 30 mph over the speed limit.

The court heard that Allarakhia was travelling towards Sleaford on the morning of Thursday 20 June 2024. She was driving at speed when she collided with another car that was that was waiting at temporary traffic lights.

The driver of the other car, William Ray, 17, and his front seat passenger, Eddie Shore, 18, both died in hospital from their injuries.

Allarakhia also caused serious injuries to two 18-year-olds who were sitting on the back seats.

Following the collision, Allarakhia initially identified a male who had run off from the scene as the driver. Police deployed significant resources looking for the man, including using a plane from the National Police Air Service, before Nathasha admitted to officers she had been the one driving.

Investigators uncovered that Allarakhia had been taking sips from a can of alcohol during the journey whilst driving.

She was not over the prescribed limit and the three other people in her car included two of Allarakhia’s children and an adult, who escaped with minor injuries.

The Solicitor General Ellie Reeves MP said:

Through her selfish and thoughtless actions, Natasha Allarakhia killed two teenagers who had their whole lives ahead of them. I would like to offer my deepest sympathies to their families, and the two other teenagers who were also seriously hurt. Natasha Allarakhia’s extended sentence reflects not only her dangerous driving but also her lying to the police at the scene pinning the blame on someone else. I would like to thank our emergency services, the paramedics who tirelessly tried to save the teenagers and police who thoroughly investigated the crime scene.

Natasha Allarakhia was sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court on 18 August 2025 to ten years after she was charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving and one count of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

She was also banned from driving for a total of 12 years and 8 months and must take an extended re-test before being allowed to drive again.

At the Court of Appeal on Wednesday 16 December 2025, Natasha Allarakhia’s sentence was extended by two years and eight months.