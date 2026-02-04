Dangerous extremists face “supermax” style restrictions behind bars

Dangerous extremists will face tougher ‘supermax’ style restrictions behind bars under Government plans to keep frontline staff safer.

‘Supermax’ style restrictions for the most dangerous prisoners

Reforms to protect decisions from litigation and limit payouts to terrorists

Overhaul of separation centres to tackle terror threat behind bars

Updating Parliament yesterday (3 February), the Deputy Prime Minister set out a major overhaul of separation centres to better tackle the unique threat terror offenders pose. This includes exploring ‘supermax’ style controls on the most violent and extreme prisoners, improving how intelligence is collected and used, and reforms to better protect against litigation and limit perverse payouts to terrorists.

The intervention follows the publication of Jonathan Hall KC’s independent review of separation centres, launched in the wake of the horrific attack on staff at HMP Frankland last year. The Government yesterday published its response, accepting Mr Hall’s recommendations in full and in some areas going further to improve staff safety, bolster the operation of separation centres, and address the growing complexity of radicalised individuals in custody. Key measures include:

A commitment to create a new tiered separation centre system, with the most dangerous extremists facing stricter conditions.

An expert-led review of training for staff working in these units, to ensure it is tailored to the uniquely dangerous environments in which they work.

Strengthening internal processes and considering whether new legislation is required to better protect decisions taken by experienced staff in separation centres from litigation on Article 8 grounds.

Further improving intelligence collection practices to reduce unnecessary bureaucracy and ensure intelligence directly informs operational decisions.

This builds on recent Government action to boost protections for officers working in the high-risk settings, investing £15 million into safety equipment including 10,000 stab-proof vests and rolling out Tasers to 500 staff.

Speaking in the House of Commons yesterday, Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy said:

The horrific attack at HMP Frankland was a stark reminder of the dangers our prison staff face every day…Mr Hall’s review makes serious and wide-reaching recommendations, and our response will be decisive and determined. Taken together, they will strengthen security, better protect our brave prison staff and reinforce the resilience of our counter-terrorism infrastructure within the estate. This Government will always stand behind those who stand between the public and danger. We will not shy away from reform and we will never lose sight of our first duty: to keep the British public safe.

Separation centres were created in 2017 to isolate the most pernicious and influential extremist offenders from the mainstream population where they could spread their dangerous ideologies and radicalise others.

The new measures announced yesterday include the commitment to redesign this model, with the creation of tiered separation centres – placing the most violent and disruptive extremists in higher-control conditions inspired by tough restrictions seen in ‘Supermax’ prisons in the United States. Movement between the tiers will only be possible following rigorous risk assessments. Further details will be set out in due course.

The Government is also acting to safeguard separation centre decisions from legal challenges, ensuring staff can focus on managing risk and protecting the public. This includes revising policy to make clear equivalence with the main regime is not required and establishing a new dedicated expert team responsible for drafting and analysing prisoner referrals to the units.

Crucially, as recommended by Mr Hall, this also includes looking at whether new legislation is required to limit the impact of litigation brought on European Convention of Human Rights Article 8 grounds. While the Government remains committed to the Convention, it will explore the full range of options to better protect staff managing terrorists and other dangerous offenders.