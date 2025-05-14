Attorney General's Office
Dangerous sexual predator has sentence increased following intervention by Solicitor General
A dangerous predator who encouraged another man to rape and sexually assault a baby has had his sentence increased after the Solicitor General intervened.
Keith Edun, 48, from Croydon, London, has had his sentence increased after the Solicitor General Lucy Rigby KC MP referred his case to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.
The court heard that Edun was a member of a group chat interested in the sexual abuse of babies on the social media platform ‘Kik’.
In March 2020, Edun communicated with another member of the group and in those discussions encouraged the rape and sexual assault of a child. Edun also shared videos of babies being sexually abused.
A separate investigation led to the conviction of a male for offences including the rape of a baby which occurred in March 2020, which led police to Edun.
After police seized Edun’s devices, officers found multiple indecent images of children and that he had deleted the app to hide his online activity.
Solicitor General Lucy Rigby KC MP said:
Keith Edun is a dangerous sexual predator who poses a serious risk to children. His crimes were deeply disturbing, and I would like to thank the police for their thorough investigation of this matter.
The court has rightly decided to increase Edun’s sentence which I hope sends a strong message that this government will take robust action to keep dangerous sex offenders off our streets.
On 14 February 2025, Keith Edun was sentenced at Croydon Crown Court to an extended sentence of 21 years and 6 months comprising 13 years and six months custodial term and an eight year extended licence.
On 13 May 2025, Edun’s original sentence was quashed and substituted with an extended sentence of 24 years and 2 months, comprising 16 years and 2 months custodial term and an eight year extended licence, after it was referred to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence Scheme.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/dangerous-sexual-predator-has-sentence-increased-following-intervention-by-solicitor-general
