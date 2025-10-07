Financial Conduct Authority
|Printable version
Daniel Pugh sentenced to 7 and a half years in prison for £1.3m Ponzi scheme
Daniel Pugh has been sentenced to 7 years and 6 months in prison for running a £1.3m Ponzi scheme, following a prosecution brought by the FCA.
Pugh, aged 35, set up a Ponzi scheme with another individual that netted over £1m. Run from his bedroom in Devon, the fraudulent Imperial Investment Fund (IIF) took money from 238 investors Pugh targeted largely through Facebook adverts. Investors were offered impossibly high returns of 1.4% a day, 7% a week or 350% a year.
Pugh received £96,000 from the scheme. He used the money to support his lifestyle, including designer clothes, restaurants and withdrawing £18,000 in cash.
The returns investors were promised did not materialise. Pugh duped investors into believing he was successfully trading and their money was safe. Even at the point he knew the scheme was collapsing, Pugh continued to try to attract more investors into the scheme.
Steve Smart, executive director of enforcement and market oversight at the FCA, yesterday said:
“Pugh made outlandish claims to hook in victims but in reality this was nothing more than a massive fraud. Fighting financial crime is a priority for the FCA. We will take action to ensure criminals face repercussions for their actions, including being denied access to any ill-gotten gains.
“People’s online personas are often at odds with reality, as was the case with Pugh. Claims that sound too good to be true, are usually just that. Check the FCA Firm Checker before you invest.”
In sentencing, His Honour Judge Weekes said there were 'persistent and knowing breaches of the regulatory framework' by Pugh and that any remorse for his actions came 'woefully late'.
He added:
“The consequences for them [the victims] are marked and apart from financial loss they feel embarrassment.”
The FCA is pursuing confiscation proceedings to deprive Pugh of the proceeds of his crimes and compensate the victims.
Pugh was disqualified from being a Director of a company for 8 years, effective upon release from custody.
A further individual is wanted in relation to the same offences.
In the last 6 months alone, the FCA has secured criminal convictions in relation to 6 individuals for a range of financial crime offences including money laundering, insider dealing, and fraud.
Unauthorised investment schemes pose a huge risk to consumers, and can offer little or no protection. Many will not realise their investments are at risk until it is too late. Use our FCA Firm Checker to see whether a firm is authorised by us.
Notes to Editors
- Daniel Pugh’s date of birth is 19 April 1990.
- The FCA has attempted to contact investors who lost out. Anyone who was scammed by IIF and has not heard from the FCA should email ophainesconsumercontact@fca.org.uk.
- The FCA’s ScamSmart page has advice on how to spot and avoid investment scams.
- Mr Pugh was charged on 18 July 2023.
- FCA secures convictions against individual for £1.3m Ponzi scheme.
- The sentencing was made up as follows:
- Seven years and 6 months of imprisonment for conspiracy to defraud.
- Twenty four months of imprisonment for 2 offences of carrying on a regulated activity in the UK without FCA authorisation or an exemption, to be served concurrently.
- Twelve months of imprisonment for communicating an invitation or inducement to invest without FCA authorisation or the content of the communication being approved by an authorised person, to be served concurrently.
- The FCA enables a fair a thriving financial services market for the good of consumers and the economy. Find out more about the FCA.
Original article link: https://www.fca.org.uk/news/press-releases/daniel-pugh-sentenced-for-ponzi-scheme
Latest News from
Financial Conduct Authority
Regulators join forces to tackle poor claims management practices07/10/2025 10:25:00
The FCA, Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA), Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) and the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) are joining together to tackle misleading advertising and inadequate information provided by some claims management companies (CMCs) and law firms working on motor finance claims, and the risk that excessive fees are charged to clients.
Individual fined for data protection breach and acquitted of fraud offence22/09/2025 15:25:00
An individual has been convicted for breaching the Data Protection Act, but acquitted of fraud and unauthorised business offences, following a prosecution brought by the FCA.
Over 270,000 motorists to receive £200m in motor insurance compensation after insurers improve their claims processes22/09/2025 10:25:00
Motor insurers have changed their settlement and compensation practices after the FCA found some insurers had short-changed customers on stolen or written off vehicle claims.
Communities use rules to successfully maintain access to cash19/09/2025 10:25:00
The ribbon was cut on a new banking hub in Monmouth, Wales, marking the first anniversary of the FCA’s access to cash rules.
FCA shares proposals to promote good business practices amongst crypto firms17/09/2025 16:05:00
The FCA is seeking feedback on proposals on the minimum standards crypto firms will need to comply with.
FCA launches £1 million campaign to raise awareness of motor finance compensation scheme16/09/2025 16:20:00
The FCA is launching a £1 million campaign, letting motor finance customers know they don’t need to use a claims management company (CMC) or law firm to access an industry-wide compensation scheme the regulator is proposing.
Proposed contactless changes could increase convenience for consumers10/09/2025 16:10:00
Consumers could benefit from the convenience of contactless payment when making larger payments, under proposals being consulted on by the FCA.
Response to Government consultation on future of payment systems regulation09/09/2025 16:10:00
Response given yesterday to Government consultation on future of payment systems regulation.