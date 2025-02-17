Science and Technology Facilities Council
Daresbury lab start-up pioneers smart building technology
A UK start-up at STFC’s Daresbury Laboratory is celebrating a major business milestone in its quest to make buildings healthier, safer and more sustainable.
IoT Horizon. Credit: SST
IoT Horizon, is celebrating its successful acquisition that will allow it to strengthen its mission to create safer, healthier and more energy efficient buildings.
Acquired by Sustainable Investments Ltd, and now rebranded as Sustainable Smart Technologies (SST), this is a significant milestone for the business as it aims to create smarter buildings through advanced digital technologies.
Smart technologies for smarter buildings
Located at the UK’s Science and Technology Facilities Council’s (STFC) Daresbury Laboratory, at Sci-Tech Daresbury in the Liverpool City Region, SST has been pioneering the development of environmental and energy monitoring solutions for more than seven years.
Using Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, where devices such as sensors connect via the internet to collect and share data, the company is developing systems that deliver real-time insights to improve:
- air quality
- reduce energy consumption
- optimise space utilisation
- enhance the wellbeing of building occupants
SST has been using the advanced research facilities and skills support available within the Campus Technology Hub (CTH) at Daresbury Laboratory. This has helped them develop and bring its cutting-edge environmental and energy monitoring solutions to the market more rapidly.
Delivering tangible benefits to society
Paul Vernon, Head of STFC’s Daresbury Laboratory, recently said:
Sustainable Smart Technologies exemplifies the ground breaking innovation that is thriving amongst the businesses located here at Daresbury Laboratory, and the wider Sci-Tech Daresbury campus.
Its work is playing a pivotal role in shaping our sustainable, energy-efficient buildings of the future, delivering tangible benefits to society.
I look forward to continuing to support this pioneering business as it continues to strengthen its impact in this important field.
One of these new solutions developed by SST is a portable air quality monitoring system, which has already been instrumental in helping organisations understand and respond to the pressing need for healthier indoor environments.
Pioneering initiatives for a better tomorrow
The CTH provides UK businesses with affordable access to the best skills and facilities in engineering research and development, so that they can solve their technology challenges and bring their ideas to market more quickly.
For SST, one of the standout research initiatives at the CTH has been the development of the Living Lab. This is a unique, interactive and dynamic space, designed to test and demonstrate sustainable smart technologies in real-world environments.
The Living Lab enables organisations to experience first-hand the transformative impact of IoT-powered solutions, paving the way for rapid adoption of smarter, more sustainable building systems.
Future prospects
The acquisition comes at an important time as people become more aware of the need for better air quality and healthier indoor environments.
Deyrick Allen, founder of IoT Horizon and now Commercial Director of SST, recently said:
Being located at Daresbury Laboratory has allowed us to be part of an ecosystem beneficial to start-up companies. Based in the CTH, we have the lab space to work hands on and test our products, having access to STFC resources, networking opportunities and the generation of leads beneficial for our commercial projects.
Original article link: https://www.ukri.org/news/daresbury-lab-start-up-pioneers-smart-building-technology/
