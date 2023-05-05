Daresbury Laboratory opens its doors to the public

On 15 July 2023, the Science and Technology Facilities Council’s (STFC) Daresbury Laboratory will once again open its doors to visitors.

Credit: Daresbury Laboratory

Bookings are now open for your free ticket to the science event of the year!

Daresbury Laboratory is located at Sci-Tech Daresbury in Halton, between Liverpool and Manchester.

This public event will provide a rare and exciting opportunity to get up close to some of the world’s most spectacular and ground-breaking science and technology.

Inspirational family fun

Jam-packed with adventure and interactive fun for visitors of all ages, the event will offer an inspirational and free family day out.

Visitors will be able to:

hold the Universe in their hands or gaze at the giant sun; STFC’s RAL Space team will be on hand to talk about their work and answer all your questions

immerse themselves in coding, quantum computing and robots! Learn how the latest developments in supercomputing, artificial intelligence and virtual reality are improving our lives in so many ways

explore Daresbury’s very own particle accelerator, CLARA, and find out how accelerators are improving the way we diagnose and treat cancer

see first-hand the latest in 3D printing technologies and find out how our advanced facilities and skills are enabling businesses, researchers, and entrepreneurs to translate innovative ideas into reality

Hands-on science and technology

Additionally, there will be a ‘Wonder’ marquee located on campus.

Visitors will be able to delve deeper into more hands-on science and technology, learning about the work being conducted at STFC locations across the UK.

Companies based on the Sci-Tech Daresbury campus, STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) partners and universities across the UK will be hosting an abundance of unique and exciting science and technology focused activities.

Pushing the boundaries of modern science

Scientists at Daresbury have pushed the boundaries of modern science and technology for more than 60 years, to the benefit of our society and economy.

Researchers from across the world collaborate here to solve our most urgent societal and industrial challenges, from healthcare to the environment.

Daresbury’s skilled scientists, engineers and technicians also collaborate closely with researchers from major international facilities to uncover the secrets of our universe and the world we live in.

Daresbury’s scientists work with international facilities such as CERN in Switzerland and the European Spallation Source in Sweden.

Paul Vernon, Head of STFC’s Daresbury Laboratory and director of the Sci-Tech Daresbury Joint-Venture said:

Daresbury Laboratory’s public open day promises to be a fantastic, fun-filled and rare opportunity to explore behind the scenes and see first-hand where some of the world’s most cutting edge, award-winning research takes place, from improving our health or protecting our environment. This is the first time in seven years that we have opened our doors to the public to this extent, so whether you are nine or 99 years of age, this will be a must-not-miss opportunity to gain experience, learn, play and experiment with some of the ground-breaking work that is changing our lives for the better.

Inspiring our future scientists

The Daresbury Laboratory Open Day forms part of a week-long programme of events, including two days dedicated to school visits, with school children in Key Stage 2 through to Key Stage 5 attending.

Schoolchildren will enjoy a full-day programme of exciting activities, tours, workshops, and hands-on science fun, creating STEM memories that will both support their education and passion for science.

Book your free place now

Tickets are free, but booking is essential.

Booking details and further information are available through our dedicated website: Daresbury Laboratory Open Day.